Betapro By Global X Investments Canada Inc. Opens The Market
- BetaPro 3X S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF - TSPX BetaPro -3X S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF - SSPX BetaPro 3X Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF - TQQQ BetaPro -3X Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF - SQQQ
Cannot view this video? Visit:
BetaPro by Global X is recognized as Canada's leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more than a decade, BetaPro has supported active sophisticated day traders with the tools designed to navigate fast moving markets. Its innovative lineup includes 32 ETFs that offer daily exposure to a diverse range of indices and commodities-from the Nasdaq-100 and TSX 60 to gold, oil, and Bitcoin.
BetaPro ETFs are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc., an innovative investment fund manager overseeing more than $42 billion in assets. These ETFs are designed for investors seeking to take directional markets or hedge exposure.
Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $900 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment