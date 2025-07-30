Betapro By Global X Investments Canada Inc. Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the upcoming launch of their new BetaPro ETFs on August 7, 2025:



BetaPro 3X S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF - TSPX

BetaPro -3X S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF - SSPX

BetaPro 3X Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF - TQQQ BetaPro -3X Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF - SQQQ



BetaPro by Global X is recognized as Canada's leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more than a decade, BetaPro has supported active sophisticated day traders with the tools designed to navigate fast moving markets. Its innovative lineup includes 32 ETFs that offer daily exposure to a diverse range of indices and commodities-from the Nasdaq-100 and TSX 60 to gold, oil, and Bitcoin.

BetaPro ETFs are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc., an innovative investment fund manager overseeing more than $42 billion in assets. These ETFs are designed for investors seeking to take directional markets or hedge exposure.

Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $900 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.