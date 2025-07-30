GPC Announces The Shortlisted Companies For The 2025 Excellence In Governance Awards
In its 12th year now, the EGAs recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in governance within Canadian organizations and individuals across various sectors.
The 2025 EGA shortlisted companies in each category:Engagement
- CIBC ATB Financial
- Purolator Vancouver Airport Authority Vancity Credit Union British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)
- Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction Clean Foundation Hospice Wellington Vestcor Inc.
- Libro Credit Union William Osler Health System Calgary West Central Primary Care Network
- Vancity Credit Union Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment
- Affinity Credit Union Canadian Seed Growers' Association HealthCare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) Calgary West Central Primary Care Network University of Calgary
GPC and the Judges' panel would like to thank all the organizations that submitted nominations to the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards. We recognize the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.
GPC would also like to thank the following judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review the submissions.
Our shortlisting judges:Jodi Butts, Partner, Watson Board Advisors Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc. Marc Y. Tassé, Strategic Advisor on Governance, Ethics and Financial Crime Stephen Rotstein, Bencher, Law Society of Ontario Terri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Commercial Law, SaskPower
As well as our respected panel of final judges composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards Sylvia Groves, President and Creative Director, Governance Studio, Final Judges Chair Trish Mandewo, President - Synergy Executive & Boards Consulting Group Poonam Puri, Full Professor of Law | York Research Chair in Corporate Governance Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board Inc.
The winners in each category will be announced at the 12th Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place on November 13th at the Carlu in Toronto.
For more information about the EGAs, please visit GPC's Awards page and register for the 2025 Awards Gala and Ceremony HERE .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment