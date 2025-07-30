GPC Announces The Shortlisted Companies For The 2025 Excellence In Governance Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) unveils the shortlist of finalists for the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).

In its 12th year now, the EGAs recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in governance within Canadian organizations and individuals across various sectors.

The 2025 EGA shortlisted companies in each category:



CIBC ATB Financial



Purolator

Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancity Credit Union British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)



Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Clean Foundation

Hospice Wellington Vestcor Inc.



Libro Credit Union

William Osler Health System Calgary West Central Primary Care Network



Vancity Credit Union Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment



Affinity Credit Union

Canadian Seed Growers' Association

HealthCare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP)

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network University of Calgary

GPC and the Judges' panel would like to thank all the organizations that submitted nominations to the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards. We recognize the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.

GPC would also like to thank the following judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review the submissions.

Our shortlisting judges:

Jodi Butts, Partner, Watson Board AdvisorsCoro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc.Marc Y. Tassé, Strategic Advisor on Governance, Ethics and Financial CrimeStephen Rotstein, Bencher, Law Society of OntarioTerri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Commercial Law, SaskPower

As well as our respected panel of final judges composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:

Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent BoardsSylvia Groves, President and Creative Director, Governance Studio, Final Judges ChairTrish Mandewo, President - Synergy Executive & Boards Consulting GroupPoonam Puri, Full Professor of Law | York Research Chair in Corporate GovernanceDeborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board Inc.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 12th Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place on November 13th at the Carlu in Toronto.

For more information about the EGAs, please visit GPC's Awards page and register for the 2025 Awards Gala and Ceremony HERE .