YEG Partners To Combat Human Trafficking

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - On the United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Edmonton International Airport (YEG) opened the Safe Room at YEG, a dedicated space intended to support survivors of human trafficking, victims of domestic violence or those experiencing tragedy at the airport. YEG has partnered with #NotInMyCity, the Action Coalition on Human Trafficking Alberta (ACT), the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the Centre to Empower All Survivors of Exploitation (CEASE) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to open this space and work together to help end human trafficking.

"Strengthening and advancing our human trafficking program is crucial to staying ahead of evolving threats, improving survivor support and enhancing prevention efforts. Airports are uniquely positioned to disrupt human trafficking at the source of travel. We have the power to say 'not in my city' and 'not in my airport,' and to take action that will disrupt human trafficking."

- Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Terminal Operations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

YEG is committed to ensuring its passengers, visitors and team members are safe and supported. This Safe Room will serve as a secure, private and comforting area to temporarily accommodate individuals experiencing trauma or crisis at the airport. The room features a livable space with amenities that one may need, such as couches, a bed, a kitchenette and a full bathroom. Fresh clothes, food, phones, internet and other resources will also be available in the room.

"Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada, and airports are key locations where traffickers move victims. By opening a Safe Room, YEG is not only providing a secure space for those in crisis, it's sending a powerful message: we see you, we believe you and help is available. This initiative reflects the kind of leadership and action that disrupts trafficking networks and creates real hope for survivors."

- Paul Brandt, Founder and CEO, #NotInMyCity, Co-Chair, Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons and Award-winning Canadian Country Music Artist

In addition to the Safe Room opening, YEG has partnered with #NotInMyCity to offer human trafficking awareness training sessions to its network of team members and partners.

Survivors often arrive via major airports and transit through the province before exploitation in industries like hospitality, agriculture or sex work. The more people who know what signs to look for, the stronger the resolve to end human trafficking.

"Airports play a critical role in intercepting human trafficking at the point of travel, and I am pleased to see Edmonton International Airport (YEG) open the Safe Room at YEG which will help support those in need. Alberta's government is also working closely with the Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons to strengthen our province's capacity to prevent, identify and respond to human trafficking. We will continue to forge strong partnerships across governments, law enforcement and community organizations to disrupt criminal activity and protect those at risk."

- Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Government of Alberta

In addition to the opening of the space, an Indigenous Naming Ceremony was performed, naming the space Kîsê Watotâtôwin ᑮᓭ ᐘᑐᑖᑑᐏᐣ, meaning sharing and giving our kindness and compassion to each other.

Indigenous people are disproportionally targeted by human traffickers. Naming the space with an Indigenous name – and through ceremony – is impactful as it connects those using the space to culture, spirituality, healing and a sense of safety. By having the space blessed and named in a culturally significant way, YEG is opening the doors and setting the intention of the space in a good way.

Indicators to watch for in airports include:



Passenger is unable to explain details about their travel

Does not have control of their own ID/passport

Has excessive baggage or few to no personal possessions and not suitably dressed for the journey

Is travelling on a last-minute booking paid for in cash or pre-paid credit card at the airport A young person accompanied by someone claiming to be a parent or guardian who is, in fact, not related to the youth

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 911.

Together, we can end human trafficking. To learn more about how you can help, please visit .

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.3 billion and supporting over 23,500 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements toward net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit: flyeia

About #NotInMyCity

#NotInMyCity is a facilitative organization that raises awareness and takes collective action to prevent, disrupt, and end sexual exploitation and trafficking, with a focus on protecting children and youth. The movement collaborates with key stakeholders across sectors to instill hope, inspire action, and create lasting change.

