Tinone Announces Re-Pricing Of Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that the Company has adjusted the pricing of its non-brokered private placement initially announced on July 24, 2025. The Company is now offering up to 4,000,000 units (the "") at a revised price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the ""). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.06 for a period of five years following the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to maintain the Company and tenements in good standing as well as general working capital purposes.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.