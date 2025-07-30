Tinone Announces Re-Pricing Of Private Placement
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders.
Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
Proceeds from the Offering will be used to maintain the Company and tenements in good standing as well as general working capital purposes.
About TinOne
TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.
