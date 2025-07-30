Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Limited Access To Standard Mortgage Loans In Nakhchivan Raises Concerns Amid High Housing Demand

2025-07-30 03:10:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, standard mortgage loans - those not covered by preferential terms or targeted at priority social groups - are currently funded solely through internal collections by the Nakhchivan Mortgage Fund OJSC, Azernews reports, citing the Chamber of Accounts.

MENAFN30072025000195011045ID1109864578

