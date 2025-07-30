Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And Uzbek Central Banks Discuss Financial Reporting And Accounting Cooperation

Azerbaijani And Uzbek Central Banks Discuss Financial Reporting And Accounting Cooperation


2025-07-30 03:10:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Representatives from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a business visit to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, where both parties engaged in detailed discussions on financial reporting, accounting practices, and related topics.

Azernews reports, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during the meetings, the two sides exchanged information through interactive presentations covering financial reporting, accounting, budget planning, and management.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on international best practices in financial reporting, challenges faced by both countries, and other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN30072025000195011045ID1109864577

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search