Azerbaijan And African Countries To Deepen Agricultural Cooperation
Cooperation between Azerbaijan and African nations in the agricultural sector is set to expand following a series of high-level meetings held during the II UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4), Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with his counterparts from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Rwanda, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, and the African Union's Commissioner for Agriculture, Moses Vilakati.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the sides discussed enhancing the legal and contractual framework for collaboration, increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products, fostering business ties, exploring investment opportunities for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in African markets, and transferring modern technologies. Cooperation in scientific research, education, and mutual support within international organizations was also highlighted.
During the meetings, African officials commended Azerbaijan for its high-level preparations for COP29, praised the country's progress in e-government and digital transformation, and expressed interest in learning from Azerbaijan's experience while boosting cooperation in agriculture.
