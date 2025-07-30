Mobilization In Ukraine Proceeding According To Plan Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this in an interview with BBC News Ukrainian , according to Ukrinform.

"At the moment, mobilization is proceeding according to plan. That's a fact. It's also very important to understand that in 90% of cases, mobilization is happening completely normally - people receive draft notices and report for service. They aren't being grabbed or dragged. They receive the notice, come to the Territorial Recruitment Center, go through the registration process, and are sent to training centers," Shmyhal said.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian men and women who respond consciously and responsibly to mobilization notices.

"This is something truly honorable. And it's unfortunate that we often overlook it. The media usually highlights only a small, scandalous minority. And that works against us - against Ukraine, against our society, our independence, and national security. It creates the impression that mobilization is just about that 5-10% of controversy," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that mobilization, in 90% of cases, reflects a conscious decision by Ukrainian citizens.

When asked whether mobilization in Ukraine is fair, he noted that it is a constitutional duty of every citizen.

"Mobilization is a complex process, which is why it is outlined in the law - it is a constitutional obligation for every citizen. No one likes war. And Ukrainians didn't start this war. We want to live in a peaceful country. But we must defend that right to live in peace," Shmyhal said.

He added that the army is a reflection of Ukrainian society.

"Look at our army - it includes all kinds of people. There are business owners, and there are people from villages. The army mirrors our society... I just don't want us to live according to Russian propaganda and myths," Shmyhal said.

