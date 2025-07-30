Shmyhal On Heading Mod: I Want To Help AFU Win
“Like the position of prime minister, the position of defense minister was also offered by President Volodymyr Zelensky,” he said.
Shmyhal assured that the head of state has a vision of how the country should move forward and where it is necessary to strengthen the relevant government structures.
“We had a meeting, the president and I talked, and he made this offer because of the need to strengthen the role of the previous defense minister in the negotiation process,” the defense minister explained.
He said that he agreed to Zelensky's proposal“because as a Ukrainian, I see no more important, more serious challenge today than winning this war.”
According to him, the position of prime minister is more general political, while the position of defense minister is very specific.
Shmyhal noted that he took the position of defense minister to help the Armed Forces win and end this war.Read also: Shmyhal explains appointment of new NSDC secretary: president sees Umerov as negotiato
“Of course, both as prime minister and as defense minister, I want our country to win and end this war more than anything else,” he concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense of Ukraine .
