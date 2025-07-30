DM Shmyhal Says Ukraine Gives Defenders Everything Collected In Taxes
“As of today, everything that Ukraine collects goes to its defenders. Today, Ukraine collects about $50 billion in taxes. And this is our contribution as a state to the war. The war economy is $120+ billion spent by Russia,” Shmyhal said.
According to him, Ukraine must spend at least as much to hold the front.
"If we want to win, we have to spend more. Of the 120 billion, Ukraine provides 50 billion, and partners provide 60-70 billion. We talked about this at Ramstein, that next year Ukraine will need $60 billion from partners to finance the confrontation with Russian aggression. But Ukraine pays the salaries of its military personnel from its own taxes," Shmyhal explained.
He added that if Ukraine can collect more taxes, it will be able to pay higher salaries to its military personnel.
“As of today, we give everything we collect to our military,” the minister emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the payment of additional remuneration to instructors and teachers of higher military educational institutions and their structural units.
