Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike On Kharkiv Suburbs Leaves Eight Injured, One Dead

2025-07-30 03:10:33
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack took place at around 12:00 on Wednesday. According to preliminary data, the invaders fired two S-300/S-400 missiles at the settlement.

The strike hit a distribution center that housed three corporations, including a grocery supermarket. A security guard was killed in the shelling. Five other citizens - three men and two women - were injured.

A large fire broke out at the location of the strike. Three employees of the State Emergency Service were injured while extinguishing the fire.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, resulting in the death of a person.

According to Ukrinform, on the afternoon of July 30, the Russian army struck a civilian-run enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv Region, resulting in a fire covering a total area of about 20,000 square meters.

Information was released about one fatality : a 63-year-old man. Four other citizens were wounded.

Two State Emergency Service employees were among those injured.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

