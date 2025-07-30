Revival Of Karabakh And East Zangazur Accelerates National SDG Efforts - Speaker
Speaking at a panel discussion held on July 30 as part of the VI World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Gafarova said the revitalization of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in Karabakh and East Zangazur, along with the implementation of the 'Great Return' program aimed at enabling former internally displaced persons to return to their native lands, is playing a vital role in advancing the SDGs.
Alongside the ongoing reconstruction initiatives, over 50,000 individuals are currently engaged in residential, professional, and academic activities within these locales.
The speaker also noted that landmine contamination remains a major obstacle to development in the liberated territories. For this reason, Azerbaijan has adopted "Combating Mine Threats for Safe Return, Resettlement, Recovery, Prosperity, and Peace" as its 18th national Sustainable Development Goal. Azerbaijan has also proposed the adoption of this goal at the global level as the 18th SDG of the United Nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment