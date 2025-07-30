Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia Extradites Azerbaijani National Sought On International Accusations

2025-07-30 03:10:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia has decided to extradite Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Suleymanov to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The decision follows an investigation by the Surakhani District Police Department, during which credible suspicions were identified regarding Suleymanov's engagement in offenses categorized under Article 127.2.3 (deliberate infliction of minor bodily harm motivated by disorderly conduct) and Article 221.1 (disorderly behavior) of the Criminal Code.

Suleymanov was apprehended in Georgia and subsequently extradited to Azerbaijan under the supervision of the Special Convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

