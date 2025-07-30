Viltrox AF 15Mm F1.7 Air: Compact Wide-Angle Lens With Cinematic Flair

MENAFN - GetNews) First wide-angle lens in Air series, E/Z/XF mounts available

Shenzhen, China - July 30 th , 2025 - Viltrox is pleased to announce the AF 15mm F1.7 Air, a compact wide-angle lens that offers creative freedom in an ultra-portable format. This pocket-sized, lightweight lens (180g to 195g), designed for APS-C format cameras, offers a wide 84.9° field of view (equivalent to 22.5mm in full-frame terms) along with reliable, silent autofocus performance. The Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is ideal for capturing expansive street scenes, sweeping landscapes, dramatic architecture, lively vlogging, and atmospheric interior spaces.

The wide F1.7 aperture (adjustable down to F16) can deliver clean, bright images in low-light scenes such as dim cafés, nighttime street action, and indoor gatherings. It also creates smooth, natural background blur, making it ideal for portraits and close-ups with subject separation from the background, sharp, vibrant results, and a cinematic feel.

Viltrox Air Series: A complete photographic toolbox

The new AF 15mm F1.7 lens has the same compact format as other Viltrox Air series lenses. The Air series now offers a complete lightweight lens toolkit – from wide perspectives to mid-telephoto detailed shots, making a bag of these lenses perfect for creators who need efficiency, portability, and consistent results.







Advanced optics for high-quality images

The AF 15mm F1.7 Air comprises 12 elements in 10 groups. The lens's three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements control chromatic aberration, to ensure clean, high-contrast images. Three high-refractive index (HR) elements enhance edge-to-edge sharpness, while two aspherical elements suppress distortion. Together, these optics provide accurate rendering across the frame. Viltrox's advanced lens coatings reduce flare and ghosting, and capture clarity and contrast – even in challenging lighting.







Easy to use: Great performance out of the box

Affordable and stylish, the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 makes wide-angle photography accessible and enjoyable for all: from beginners to experienced creators. It is perfectly suited for everyday shooting and for creative exploration.







More details and how to buy

For more information, please visit:

Amazon Store:

US:

EU:

MSRP: $​​​239 / €269 / £229

About Viltrox

Shenzhen Jueying Technology Co., Ltd, known under the Viltrox brand name, was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Viltrox is dedicated to providing high-quality imaging equipment for professional photographers and enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on innovation, Viltrox designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of imaging products, including lenses, camera monitors, lens adapters, and photographic lights. Viltrox focuses on anticipating customer needs and leveraging new technology to provide excellent performance, reliability, and affordability. The company invests heavily in research and development, driving technological advancements to empower content creators at all levels.

Learn more about Viltrox at viltrox