NHU Made Its Mark At The 2025 IUPAC World Chemistry Congress

From July 12 to 19, the 53rd IUPAC General Assembly& the50th World Chemistry Congresstook place inKuala Lumpur, Malaysia, under the theme“Chemistry for a Sustainable Future”. Mr. Li Haoran, Honorary Dean of the NHU Research Institute, Ms. Yu Lili, Assistant Dean and Deputy Director of the Product R&D Department, and Mr. He Qiyang, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Cooperation Department, joined over 3,000 chemists from around the world to explore the vital role of chemical science in addressing global sustainability challenges.

At the opening ceremony, the winners of the 2025 IUPAC–Zhejiang NHU International Award for Advancements in Green Chemistry, jointly established by NHU and IUPAC, were officially announced. Javier Pérez-Ramírez from ETH Zurich received the Experienced Chemist award. TheYoung Chemist awards were presented to Jianbin Li(Chinese University of Hong Kong), Philip Stanley (Technical University of Munich), and Sahel Fajal (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research). IUPAC President Ehud Keinan and Professor Li Haoran jointly presented the certificates and extended warm congratulations to the awardees.

On the afternoon of July 16, Professor Li Haoran delivered a special lecture titled“Green Oxygenation Mediated by Geminal-Diol Type Species” at the academic forum. He presented NHU's innovative pathway for phenol-to-quinone conversion in the production of vitamin E and vitamin K3, showcasing a clean and efficient synthesis method for trimethylbenzoquinoneand hydroquinone. This breakthrough provides a new green solution for sustainable development in the vitamin industry. Professor Pérez-Ramírez also delivered an award lecture and praised NHU's spirit of innovation.

The IUPAC–Zhejiang NHU International Award for Advancements in Green Chemistry is thefirst academic award co-established by a Chinese enterprise and IUPAC, covering all leading-edge areas of green chemistry. Now in its fourth cycle, the award has recognized 16 outstanding chemists worldwide and continues to draw significant attention from the global chemical community.

The creation of this award reflects NHU's founding vision of Creating a Better Life through Chemistry, as well as its enduring commitment to advancing green chemistry and promoting sustainable industrial development. NHU aims to unite scientific excellence, ignite innovation, and foster deeper integration among industry, academia, and research-working together to drive the industry forward in a green , high-end , andsustainable direction.