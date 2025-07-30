Mag 7 Undercard: REPL, BGLC, TYGO, SGD More Stocks Inside Heating Up Now!

Investor Action Alert – Undercard Stocks Breaking Out Beneath the Surface of the Mag 7 - While Big Tech's“Mag 7” continues to dominate headlines, a new wave of high-upside small- and mid-cap stocks is making serious noise-and the time to pay attention is now .

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) – This biotech firm is turning heads with its immune-oncology pipeline. As positive clinical data rolls in, investors are watching closely for partnership news or acquisition interest.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ: BGLC) – Microcap momentum is building around BGLC's diagnostics platform. With rising volume and chatter, this could be the next breakout biotech story.

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) – Tigo's smart solar tech is making waves in the renewable energy sector. With global demand for solar solutions surging, TYGO's next earnings could be a catalyst.

Safe and Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGD) – ESG-focused investors are eyeing SGD for its innovative modular construction and disaster relief housing. A strong play in sustainability and infrastructure.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) – With growing urgency around plastic recycling, LOOP is attracting attention for its proprietary tech that transforms waste into high-quality PET plastic. A potential circular economy winner.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) – Following aggressive retail distribution and brand expansion for its FOCUSfactor product line, SNYR has seen volume spike and appears poised for further upside.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) – Don't sleep on PRSO. Behind military tech traction and next-gen mmWave deployments, Peraso's global expansion strategy is gaining investor interest-especially after recent follow-on orders and acquisition rumors.

In a market for the next breakout stars beyond the usual suspects, the Mag 7 Undercard offers a compelling mix of innovation, momentum, and undervalued potential. These tickers are beginning to light up scanners and social feeds alike-early signals that smart money is starting to move. Whether it's biotech breakthroughs, renewable energy surges, or disruptive tech plays, each of these companies brings a unique catalyst to the table. For investors seeking high-reward opportunities before the crowd piles in, the time to act is not next week- it's now . Stay sharp, stay early, and stay ahead.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content.”TSR” is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security.“TSR” authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content.“TSR” has not been compensated to produce content related to“Any Companies” appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.