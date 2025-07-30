First Belt And Road Overseas Chinese Cooperation & Development Conference Opens In Chongqing

MENAFN - GetNews) The inaugural Belt and Road Overseas Chinese Cooperation & Development Conference commenced today in Chongqing, marking a significant gathering to harness the global connections of overseas Chinese for the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Co-hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (CFROC), the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, and the Sichuan Provincial People's Government, the conference convened under the theme "Gathering Overseas Chinese on the New Silk Road, Hand in Hand Towards the Future." It brought together more than 500 representatives of overseas Chinese from over 110 countries.

The conference centered on implementing the eight major steps for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Its core objectives are leveraging the unique strengths of overseas Chinese in bridging China and the world to support national efforts in "stabilizing foreign investment and trade".

Key initiatives launched include the Belt and Road Overseas Chinese Business Organizations Collaboration Network, integrating business associations from 72 countries to foster synergies. The conference also unveiled the "Top 10 Cases of Overseas Chinese Contribution", showcasing successful collaboration projects by overseas Chinese enterprises in critical sectors like energy, manufacturing, and social livelihood.

Tangible outcomes were achieved with the signing of 66 cooperation projects totaling 43.79 billion yuan (RMB), spanning high-growth fields such as green energy and the digital economy.

Demonstrating regional coordination, the conference pioneered a "Sichuan-Chongqing Rotation Mechanism" for hosting duties. The next edition is slated for Sichuan Province. Alongside the main conference, participants will engage in thematic forums and field visits to deepen understanding and explore further collaboration opportunities.

This landmark event underscores the vital role of the global Chinese diaspora as partners and facilitators in driving the Belt and Road Initiative forward, fostering international economic cooperation and shared development.