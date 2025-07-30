Clear Aligners Market To Reach USD 10.64 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Demand For Aesthetic Orthodontic Solutions Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Clear Aligners Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Clear Aligners Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on Clear Aligners Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.11% during the forecast period.

The clear aligners market is gaining widespread traction as consumers increasingly seek orthodontic solutions that offer both effectiveness and aesthetic appeal. Unlike traditional metal braces, clear aligners are transparent, removable trays that gradually shift teeth into place, making them a preferred choice for individuals looking for a more discreet and comfortable alternative.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand Among Adults and Teenagers : More adults are opting for clear aligners due to their discreet appearance and ease of use. Simultaneously, teenage adoption is growing as brands offer customized solutions with features suitable for adolescent dental needs.

Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Models : Companies are increasingly adopting DTC strategies, offering online consultations and home impression kits, making orthodontic care more accessible and affordable without in-person dental visits.

Growth of Dental Tourism : Countries such as India and Mexico are witnessing a surge in dental tourism, offering cost-effective aligner treatments to international patients and boosting regional demand.

Wider Acceptance by Dental Professionals : Dental clinics and orthodontists are incorporating clear aligners into their treatment offerings, supported by improved training and digital diagnostic tools, helping expand patient access.

Improved Customization and Fit : Enhanced digital scanning and 3D printing technologies enable more precise aligner customization, leading to better treatment outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.

Market Segmentation

By Age Group

Adults : This segment dominates the market, driven by growing interest in aesthetic dental solutions among working professionals and older individuals who prefer discreet orthodontic treatments.

Teens : The teenage demographic is increasingly adopting clear aligners, with products tailored to support growing teeth and incorporate features such as compliance indicators. Rising parental awareness is also fueling growth in this segment.

By End User

Hospitals : Hospitals offering dental services play a key role in aligner adoption, especially in urban areas with advanced facilities and orthodontic departments.

Stand-Alone Practices : Independent dental clinics are a major delivery point for clear aligners, particularly for patients seeking customized treatment and one-on-one orthodontist consultation.

Group Practices : These practices, often consisting of multiple dental professionals under one roof, provide efficient service delivery and are expanding clear aligner offerings through integrated treatment planning.

Other End Users : Includes educational institutions, public health centers, and specialized dental service providers contributing to market adoption in niche segments.

By Material Type

Multilayer Medical-Grade Polyurethane : A commonly used material in clear aligners due to its strength, flexibility, and durability, providing effective tooth movement and enhanced comfort.

PET-G (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol) : Known for its clarity and ease of thermoforming, PET-G is gaining popularity for manufacturing aligners that are both strong and visually appealing.

Other Material Types : Includes proprietary blends and alternative polymers used by specific manufacturers for added flexibility or cost advantages.

By Manufacturing Workflow

Centralized Lab-Manufactured : This conventional method involves sending digital scans to centralized facilities where aligners are custom-produced using CAD/CAM systems. It remains a widely used workflow due to its precision and scale.

I n-Office Chair-Side 3D-Printed : An emerging segment where dental professionals use 3D printers to create aligners on-site, reducing turnaround times and offering greater control over treatment customization.

By Distribution Channel

Online : Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models are gaining traction, enabling patients to initiate treatment through digital platforms with home impression kits and remote supervision.

Offline : Includes traditional retail and clinic-based purchases where consumers receive consultations and fittings through in-person dental visits, still holding a significant share of the market.

By Geography

North America : North America led the global clear aligners market in 2024, accounting for about 45.32% of market revenue. High consumer awareness of aesthetic orthodontic treatments, broad insurance coverage, and a strong presence of established dental specialists and brands support this dominance. The region is also characterized by advanced digital workflows and early adoption of chair‐side 3D printing capabilities in clinics.

Europe : Europe holds the second largest share of the clear aligners market. Countries like Germany and the UK are notable for their growing acceptance of clear aligners and rising demand from both adult and teenage populations. European clinics and dental practices continue expanding aligner offerings, supported by awareness campaigns and investment in orthodontic infrastructure.

Asia‐Pacific : Asia‐Pacific is the fastest‐growing market for clear aligners, with a projected CAGR of 21.67% through 2030, the highest among all regions. The region held a much smaller base share in 2024 but is rapidly catching up, driven by increasing urbanization, rising middle‐class income, and expanding orthodontic infrastructure. Markets such as China and India are key growth engines, supported by rising unmet treatment need and growing dental tourism activity

Market Leaders

Align Technology, Inc. A global leader in the clear aligners market, known for its Invisalign brand. The company has a wide network of dental professionals and strong digital treatment planning capabilities.

Angelalign Technology Inc . Based in China, Angelalign is expanding internationally with a focus on personalized orthodontic solutions and digital workflows.

SmileDirectClub Inc. Pioneered the direct-to-consumer model with at-home impression kits and remote dental consultations. The company ceased operations in 2023 but played a key role in market expansion.

Straumann Group A Switzerland-based dental company offering clear aligners as part of its broader orthodontic and implantology portfolio. Known for global reach and clinical partnerships.

Envista Parent company of the Spark Clear Aligner brand. It has a strong presence in dental products and services, focusing on innovation and clinical adoption.

Conclusion

The clear aligners market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by a global shift toward non-invasive and discreet orthodontic treatments. Increasing demand from both adults and teenagers, the rise of direct-to-consumer platforms, and expanding regional access through dental tourism are reshaping how patients approach dental alignment.

For more information:

Industry Related Reports

Invisible Orthodontics Market : The Invisible Orthodontics Market is segmented by product type (including ceramic braces, clear aligners, and others), material (such as polyurethane, PETG, and others), patient group (adults, teenagers, and others), end user (dental and orthodontic clinics, among others), and sales channel (dentist-led and mail-order/online). Geographic segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and additional regions. Market size and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Orthodontic Supplies Market : The Orthodontic Supplies Market is segmented by product type (including fixed braces such as brackets, archwires, and others, as well as clear aligners), patient group (children & teenagers and adults), end user (dental clinics, dental service organizations, and others), material (metal alloys, ceramic, and others), and distribution channel (offline and e-commerce). Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. Market size and forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Get More insights:

Cosmetic Dentistry Market : The Cosmetic Dentistry Market report is segmented by product type (including dental systems and equipment, among others), procedure type (such as restorative aesthetics and more), age group (adults and others), distribution channel (online and offline), end user (dental clinics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America). Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

About Mordor Intelligence : Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact: ...