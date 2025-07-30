Global Lift Tables Market To Reach USD 1.85 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.41% Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Lift Tables Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

The global lift tables market is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2024–2030, according to the latest report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence. North America remains the largest regional market, holding over 37% share, while Asia-Pacific is set to record the fastest growth, driven by expanding manufacturing, warehousing, and smart automation trends.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 1.85 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1.27 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.41%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

LARGEST REGION (2024): North America

FASTEST-GROWING REGION: APAC

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Power Source, Mechanism, Application, Load Capacity, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Lift Tables Market Trends 2025: Custom, Mobile, Smart, and Electric Solutions Drive Growth

Increasing Demand for Customizable and Mobile Solutions:

Manufacturers are investing in customizable lift table solutions to meet diverse industry needs. Adjustable heights, specialized platforms, and application-specific features help handle oversized loads and integrate smoothly with conveyor systems. For instance, Copperloy's ergonomic lift and tilt tables, with capacities from 900 to 4,500 Kgs, are designed for varied sectors.

Meanwhile, the rising preference for mobile lift tables adds flexibility to material handling. Equipped with casters and multiple power options, manual, battery or electric, these tables streamline transport, stock replenishment, and workstation setup, enhancing efficiency while reducing manual strain.

Integration with IoT and Smart Systems (Industry 4.0 & 5.0)

The industry is investing heavily in smart automation, incorporating IoT sensors, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring systems. These technologies can reduce downtime by up to 80% and facilitate remote monitoring.

Future developments will include AI and machine learning to enhance decision-making, aligning with the human-centric and sustainable principles of Industry 5.0. Consequently, lift tables are evolving into integrated components of warehouse management systems, necessitating robust R&D and cybersecurity measures.

Transition from Hydraulic to Electric Lift Systems

The global lift table market is moving fast from traditional hydraulic systems to electric and hybrid designs, as industries demand higher efficiency, precision, and sustainability. Electric lift tables cut energy costs by up to 50%, offer millimeter-accurate control, and eliminate fluid leaks, making them ideal for clean, automated environments.

While hydraulic units still serve heavy-duty needs, new electro-hydraulic hybrids combine robust lifting power with advanced electric controls, meeting Industry 4.0 and green compliance goals. Manufacturers are actively investing in these modern systems to align with evolving industrial automation and clean material handling trends.

Lift Tables Market News



Advance Lifts, Inc. introduced Package Lifts for transporting pallets and luggage and an Electric Straddle Lift with adjustable heights.

Bishamon Industries Corp. launched the "EZ-Off" series with a rotating platform for improved ergonomics and mobile hydraulic lifts with capacities up to 1,000 kg. They are also developing AGV-compatible lift tables.

Copperloy unveiled a new heavy-duty portable loading dock platform and redesigned its corporate website.

Southworth Products initiated the "Swift Lift 1" program, promising expedited delivery for popular hydraulic lift tables.

In April 2024, One Equity Partners acquired Ballymore Safety Products, enhancing Lift Products, Inc. with new investment.

Oshkosh Corporation acquired AUSA, enhancing JLG's product offerings, and expanded its range by acquiring Italian crawler-lift manufacturer Hinowa. Bolzoni Auramo formed a strategic merger, establishing a leading manufacturer of material handling attachments through collaboration with the Finnish entity Auramo.

North America Emerges as Key Growth Hub, Secures 37% of Global Lift Tables Market

North America leads the global lift tables market with a dominant share of over 37%, driven by robust demand across the US and Canada. Industries spanning manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics continue to invest in lift tables to boost workplace safety, enhance ergonomics, and streamline material handling processes. These solutions play a vital role in reducing manual lifting and repetitive strain, cutting the risk of musculoskeletal injuries while elevating productivity.

A notable trend shaping the market is the rapid adoption of smart, connected lift tables. Companies are integrating IoT-enabled controls, robotics, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to create safer, more efficient workflows in line with Industry 4.0 goals. Additionally, the shift from hydraulic to electric lift systems is gaining momentum, favored for their precision, quiet operation, and reduced environmental impact, further cementing North America's leadership in advanced material handling solutions.

Key Vendors



Advance Lifts, Inc.

Bishamon Industries Corp.

Copperloy

Terex Corporation (Genie Industries)

Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries)

Lange Lift Company

Lift Products, Inc.

Premier Handling Solutions Southworth International Group

Other Prominent Vendors



Autoquip Corporation

Econo Lift Limited

EdmoLift AB

Lift-Tech Materials Movement

Marco Lift (Ningbo) Co.

Pentalift Equipment Corp.

PFlow Industries, Inc.

Presto Lifts, Inc.

Vestil Manufacturing Corp.

Key Contenders:

ADE-WERK GmbH

Büter Hebetechnik

Bolzoni Auramo

Crown Equipment Corporation

Haulotte Group

Linamar Corporation (Skyjack)

Jinan MORN Technology

Okudaya Giken Co. (OPK) Stertil-Koni

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

By Power Source



Hydraulic Lift Tables

Electric Lift Tables

Manual Lift Tables Pneumatic Lift Tables

By Mechanism



Scissor

Screw/Spindle

Chain & Sprocket

Articulated Others

By Application



Manufacturing & Production

Warehousing & Logistics

Automotive & Aerospace

Construction

Healthcare Others

By Load Capacity



Heavy-duty

Medium-duty Light-duty

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy Spain

APAC



China

Japan

India

South Korea Australia

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Mexico

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

