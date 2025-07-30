Moderate To Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Clinical Trials, Key Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai F
DelveInsight reports that over 15 leading companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 15 therapeutic candidates targeting moderate to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Overview:
Acne vulgaris is a skin condition that begins with microscopic microcomedones, which may evolve into visible blackheads (open comedones) or whiteheads (closed comedones). These can further develop into inflammatory lesions such as papules, pustules, and nodules-lesions larger than 0.5 cm are classified as nodulocystic acne. Common complications include scarring, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and excoriations. External influences such as mechanical friction, exposure to certain substances at work, or specific medications can exacerbate the condition.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is categorized into three levels of severity: **mild** (a few papules/pustules, no nodules), **moderate** (numerous papules/pustules with some nodules), and **severe** (abundant pustules and nodules). In individuals with darker skin tones, acne tends to appear with less redness but often results in long-lasting hyperpigmentation, which can significantly impact mental well-being.
Dermatologists may use visual grading scales (ranging from 1 to 12) to evaluate acne severity, while clinical trials typically use lesion counts to determine treatment outcomes. However, consistently counting lesions remains a challenge. Treatment plans are tailored based on several factors, including the patient's age, gender, acne severity, duration, and prior response to therapies.
"Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Report
Key Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris companies such as Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Cutia Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Braintree Laboratories, and others are evaluating new drugs for Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris pipeline therapies in various stages of development include TVB-2640, BOS 356, and others.
In July 2024, FDA has cleared the Accure Laser System for long-term treatment of mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. This 1726 nm laser targets sebaceous glands and has shown ~70% reduction in inflammatory lesions after four monthly treatments, with results consistent across skin types and severity levels. Patient satisfaction was high-95% rated it as very or extremely satisfying.
Recent breakthroughs in the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Segment:
Approved in October 2023, Cabtreo is the first FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical gel for acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 and older. It combines an antibiotic, a retinoid, and an antibacterial agent, offering a once-daily treatment regimen. Clinical trials demonstrated significant reductions in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions, with a favorable safety profile.
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris market.
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs
TVB-2640: Sagimet Biosciences
BOS 356: Boston Pharmaceuticals
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Companies
Over 15 major pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for moderate to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. Among these, Sagimet Biosciences leads the way with its most advanced drug candidates currently progressing through Phase II clinical trials.
DelveInsight's report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Product Type
. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris By Stage
. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Route of Administration
. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Current Treatment Patterns
4. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Discontinued Products
13. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Product Profiles
14. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Key Companies
15. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs
18. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Future Perspectives
19. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
