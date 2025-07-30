Gorlin Syndrome Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., Pellepharm, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's, Gorlin-syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Gorlin-syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

According to DelveInsight, over five key companies are actively engaged in the development of more than five treatment therapies for Gorlin Syndrome.

Gorlin Syndrome Overview:

Gorlin syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects various organs and tissues throughout the body. People with this condition face a greatly increased risk of developing basal cell skin cancer, often beginning in adolescence or early adulthood, as well as a higher likelihood of developing medulloblastoma (a type of brain tumor) and other forms of cancer. The syndrome may also cause non-cancerous tumors to develop in the jaw, heart, or ovaries.

Common features of Gorlin syndrome include an unusually large head, distinctive facial traits, small depressions on the skin of the hands and feet, and structural abnormalities in the spine, ribs, or skull. Affected individuals may also experience vision problems and developmental delays. The condition is caused by mutations in the PTCH1 gene and is also referred to as basal cell nevus syndrome (BCNS), nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome (NBCCS), or simply Gorlin syndrome.

Request for a detailed insights report on Gorlin Syndrome pipeline insights

"Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Gorlin Syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Gorlin Syndrome treatment.

In August 2024, DermBiont revealed that the treatment of locally advanced basal cell carcinoma and the prevention of basal cell carcinoma in patients with Gorlin syndrome will be the new primary indications for SM-020, following encouraging initial Phase 2a trial results.

Key Gorlin Syndrome companies such as Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., PellePharm, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for Gorlin Syndrome to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Gorlin Syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include PTX-022, and others.

Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Gorlin Syndrome Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gorlin Syndrome treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Gorlin Syndrome market.

Download our free sample page report on Gorlin Syndrome pipeline insights

Gorlin Syndrome Emerging Drugs

PTX-022: Palvella Therapeutics

Gorlin Syndrome Companies

Approximately 80 or more companies are currently involved in developing treatments for Gorlin Syndrome. Among these, XOMA has the most advanced drug candidate, which has reached Phase III of clinical development.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Gorlin Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Gorlin Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Gorlin Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies: Gorlin Syndrome Clinical Trials and advancements

Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Gorlin Syndrome Assessment by Product Type

. Gorlin Syndrome By Stage

. Gorlin Syndrome Assessment by Route of Administration

. Gorlin Syndrome Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Gorlin Syndrome Sample report to know in detail about the Gorlin Syndrome treatment market @ Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Gorlin Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns

4. Gorlin Syndrome - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Gorlin Syndrome Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Gorlin Syndrome Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Gorlin Syndrome Discontinued Products

13. Gorlin Syndrome Product Profiles

14. Gorlin Syndrome Key Companies

15. Gorlin Syndrome Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Gorlin Syndrome Unmet Needs

18. Gorlin Syndrome Future Perspectives

19. Gorlin Syndrome Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Reports Offerings