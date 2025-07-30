Boying Energy: Shaver Nickel Hydrogen Battery 2/3Aa800mah

Brand: BY

Voltage: 1.2V

Capacity: 800mAh

Size: 2/3AA

Cycle life: ≥500 times

Cert.: CE/ROHS/REACH/MSDS

Package: white box







GUIDANCE

The capacity of 2/3AA batteries ranges from 400MAH to 800MAH, and there are two types of batteries: capacity type and power type. Our company provides single cells or battery packs, and the power type is widely used in products such as electric shavers. The discharge platform is high and the output power is large. It can be combined in series or parallel according to user requirements, suitable for various products and multiple application places.

Product application

The product is widely used in household appliances, instruments, music cards, lighting fixtures, toys, thermometers, electronic beauty devices, mining lamps, power tools, bottle openers, electric shavers, skin grinders, backup power supplies, security products, and other aspects. It can be customized and combined according to user requirements, providing single batteries and various series or parallel combinations of battery packs, suitable for various products and multiple places.

Company Advantage

After more than 10 years innovative development, we now have the following products on production and sale: AC power cord series, DC cable series, car cigarette lighter cable series, USB data transfer cable and printer cable series, environmental protection nickel-metal hydride battery and Lithium-ion battery series.

According to the actual needs of different users, we also provide customer customized R&D and production service for special cables and battery packs.

Our featured products (DB9 female to male extension cable, USB2.0 A to B male printer cable, Type C quick charging cable etc.) have become the hot selling export products in the wire harness industry.

Different products have passed many certifications like ROHS, CE, FCC,UL, VDE, SAA, CCC, KC, PSE and are widely sold all over the world such as Europe, North America, South America, Japan, Australia and Middle East.

Our company occupies 20,000+ square meters of production plants and has 100+ precision production machines and testing equipment, as well as scientific & complete production management system. With a total of more than 300 professional production staffs and a number of independent intellectual property brands, we always takes energy-saving electronic wire harness and new energy products supporting service as own responsibility to repay the society.

Boying adheres to the new marketing concept of "to develop market with quality products, to win customer with honesty & pragmatic" At any time we shall provide customers the most convenient pre-sale, after-sales service and technical support. And pursuit customer satisfaction with our practical actions so as to establish a good brand image. Here, your specific product demands could be well met and the technical support & services you need could be achieved.