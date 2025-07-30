Find The Cheapest Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling 2025 Concert Tickets At Capitalcitytickets With Promo Code CITY10 All Seats On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Find the cheapest 2025 Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling tickets at CapitalCityTickets. Use promo code CITY10 for extra savings on all seating levels nationwide!"Score the cheapest 2025 Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets! All seating levels are on sale for their upcoming tours. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock extra savings on already discounted tickets. Don't miss your chance to experience these incredible live performances-shop online today and secure the best deals before they sell out.

The nEVEREST Duality Tour in 2025 brings together Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm and acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling for an explosive co-headlined tour, with special guest Apocalyptica. This unique fusion of hard rock and classical-electronic artistry promises unforgettable live performances across North America. Fans can find the cheapest 2025 Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10 for additional savings. Below, we detail how to secure the best ticket deals, the full tour schedule, top singles to expect, and tips for an epic concert experience.

Buy Cheap Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling Tickets Now

Why CapitalCityTickets for Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a leading secondary ticket marketplace with over 20 years of experience, offering budget-friendly tickets backed by a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for 2025 nEVEREST Duality Tour tickets:

Low Prices : Tickets start as low as $22 for select shows, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

Exclusive Promo Code : Use CITY10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on all seating levels, from floor to upper-tier seats.

Diverse Inventory : Access a wide range of tickets, including general admission, VIP packages, and budget-friendly options.

Transparent Pricing : Enjoy a secure checkout with no hidden fees, ensuring you know the exact cost upfront.

24/7 Support : Reach customer service via phone (1-855-514-5624) or live chat for assistance throughout the buying process.

With promo code CITY10, CapitalCityTickets offers the best deals to see Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling live in 2025.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling Tickets

Follow these steps to secure the lowest-priced tickets for the nEVEREST Duality Tour at CapitalCityTickets:

Go to CapitalCityTickets : Visit the website and search for“Halestorm” or“Lindsey Stirling” to view 2025 tour dates.

Pick Your Show : Select a concert from the tour schedule (listed below) based on your location or preferred venue.

Choose Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to find seats that suit your budget, from premium floor seats to affordable balcony options.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to unlock an additional 10% discount on your ticket purchase.

Finalize Your Purchase : Complete the secure checkout process with billing and delivery details. Tickets are delivered via mobile transfer or email.

Check for Price Drops : Monitor CapitalCityTickets closer to the concert date, as prices may decrease 1–3 days before the event due to market fluctuations.

By combining CITY10 with CapitalCityTickets's competitive pricing, you can enjoy significant savings on this must-see tour.

Secure Your Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling Seats

Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling 2025 nEVEREST Duality Tour Dates

The nEVEREST Duality Tour begins September 11, 2025, and runs through October, covering major U.S. and Canadian cities with Apocalyptica as the opening act. Below is the confirmed tour schedule based on announcements from Ticketmaster and other sources:

September 11, 2025 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

September 12, 2025 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

September 14, 2025 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 16, 2025 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

September 18, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

September 19, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 21, 2025 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

September 23, 2025 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 24, 2025 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

September 26, 2025 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

September 27, 2025 – Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena

September 29, 2025 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

October 2, 2025 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

October 4, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

October 5, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

October 7, 2025 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 10, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 11, 2025 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tickets went on sale to the public on May 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with presales starting April 30, 2025. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time availability, as tickets for high-demand shows may sell out quickly.

Score the Lowest Prices Online

Top Halestorm Singles to Expect

Halestorm, fronted by Lzzy Hale, delivers high-octane performances with hits from their upcoming album Everest (releasing August 8, 2025) and their extensive catalog. Expect these top singles at the 2025 tour:

“Darkness Always Wins” – The lead single from Everest, featuring a haunting melody and searing guitar work, perfect for live energy.

“Can U See Me in the Dark?” – A collaboration with I Prevail, this track is a recent fan favorite with over 100 million streams.

“Love Bites (So Do I)” – The 2012 Grammy-winning hit from The Strange Case Of..., a high-energy anthem with over a billion streams.

“I Miss the Misery” – A powerful track from The Strange Case Of..., known for its emotional intensity and crowd engagement.

“Here's to Us” – A heartfelt sing-along from the same album, often a highlight of Halestorm's live shows.

“I Get Off” – A gritty, seductive hit from their self-titled debut, showcasing Lzzy Hale's vocal prowess.

“Freak Like Me” – A rebellious anthem from The Strange Case Of..., ideal for the band's intense live vibe.

“Everest” – The title track from the new album, expected to be a centerpiece of their 2025 setlist based on its recent music video release.

Halestorm may also include tracks from Back From the Dead (Deluxe) or covers, as they're known for surprising fans with dynamic setlists.

Top Lindsey Stirling Singles to Expect

Lindsey Stirling's performances combine virtuosic violin, dance, and visuals, drawing from her 2024 album Duality and classic hits. Fans can expect these top singles on the tour:

“Evil Twin” – A high-energy track from Duality, blending dubstep and violin for a thrilling live experience.

“Inner Gold (feat. Royal & the Serpent)” – A pop-infused track from Duality, showcasing Stirling's emotive style.

“Crystallize” – A viral hit from her self-titled album with over 185 million YouTube views, a staple in her live shows.

“Shatter Me (feat. Lzzy Hale)” – A collaboration with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, this track is a fan favorite with 78 million YouTube views, likely to be a tour highlight.

“Elements” – An early original from her debut album, known for its cinematic choreography.

“The Arena” – A dramatic track from Brave Enough, blending violin with electronic beats for a theatrical performance.

“Love Goes On and On (feat. Amy Lee)” – A collaboration with Evanescence's Amy Lee, this emotional track may feature in select shows.

“Roundtable Rival” – A Western-inspired hit from Shatter Me, known for its energetic violin and dance routines.

Stirling's performances are visually stunning, often incorporating choreography and elaborate staging, making her set a perfect complement to Halestorm's intensity. Fans on X are buzzing about the potential for a live“Shatter Me” duet with Lzzy Hale.

Tips for an Epic Concert Experience

Secure Tickets Early : High-demand shows like Toronto (September 19) or Vancouver (October 10) may sell out fast. Buy early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in prices as low as $22.

Maximize Savings with CITY10 : Apply promo code CITY10 to save 10% on all tickets, including already discounted seats.

Choose Budget Seats : Upper-tier or balcony seats offer great value, starting at $22 with CITY10, while still providing excellent views of Stirling's visuals and Halestorm's energy.

Explore VIP Options : Check halestormrocks for VIP upgrades, though availability varies (e.g., Syracuse and St. Louis may not offer VIP on Ticketmaster).

Arrive Early : Gates typically open at 5:00–5:30 p.m. (e.g., 5:00 p.m. for Madison, WI), so arrive early to catch Apocalyptica's cello-metal set.

Stay Updated: Follow @Halestorm and @LindseyStirlingon X for last-minute ticket drops or setlist hints.

Why the nEVEREST Duality Tour Is a Must-See

The nEVEREST Duality Tour combines Halestorm's raw, Grammy-winning rock power with Lindsey Stirling's mesmerizing violin and dance performances, creating a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Halestorm's Everest album, described as a“rollercoaster of epic musical detours,” explores love, loss, and resilience, while Stirling's Duality delivers cinematic and emotional depth. With Apocalyptica's cello-driven metal opening the shows, this tour appeals to fans of rock, classical, and electronic music alike.

Book Your Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling Tickets Today

Don't miss your chance to witness this genre-defying tour. Visit CapitalCityTickets now, use promo code CITY10, and secure the cheapest Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling 2025 concert tickets before they're gone. With prices starting at $22 and a 100% guarantee, CapitalCityTickets is your trusted source for unbeatable deals.