Cheapest 2025 Haim Concert Tickets: Save Big With Promo Code Deals At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Less

The sister trio Haim-Este, Danielle, and Alana-are back with their highly anticipated I Quit Tour in 2025, supporting their upcoming album I Quit, set for release on June 20, 2025. Known for their infectious pop-rock sound and electrifying live performances, Haim is ready to captivate audiences across North America and the UK. Fans can score the cheapest 2025 Haim concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off. This guide covers how to secure the best ticket deals, the full 2025 tour schedule, top singles to expect, and tips for an unforgettable concert experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Haim Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for Haim fans in 2025:

Affordable Prices : Tickets start as low as $24 for select shows, often lower than primary sellers like Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

Promo Code CITY10 : Save an additional 10% on all seating levels-floor, orchestra, or balcony-by applying CITY10 at checkout.

Wide Selection : Choose from general admission, front-row, VIP packages, or budget-friendly upper-tier seats to match any preference.

Secure Checkout : Enjoy a user-friendly platform with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

24/7 Support : Get assistance via phone (1-855-514-5624) or live chat for a seamless buying experience.

By using promo code CITY10, fans can unlock exclusive savings and enjoy Haim's dynamic performances at the lowest prices available.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Haim Tickets

Follow these steps to secure the best deals on Haim's I Quit Tour tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Navigate to the Haim 2025 tour page by searching for“Haim” on the site.

Select Your Concert Date : Browse the tour schedule (listed below) to choose a show in your city or preferred venue.

Pick Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to select seats that fit your budget, from premium floor seats to affordable balcony options.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly save 10% on your ticket purchase.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment options and receive e-tickets via email or instant download.

Monitor for Last-Minute Deals : Check CapitalCityTickets closer to the concert date for potential price drops, as resellers may lower prices 1–3 days before shows.

Combining CITY10 with CapitalCityTickets's already low prices ensures you get the cheapest Haim tickets for the 2025 tour.

Haim 2025 I Quit Tour Dates

Haim's I Quit Tour kicks off on September 4, 2025, in Philadelphia, PA, and includes 23 North American dates, followed by seven UK/Europe shows, with Dora Jar as the opener for select U.S. dates. Below is the confirmed North American tour schedule based on the latest announcements:September 4, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 5, 2025 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

September 8, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 9, 2025 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

September 10, 2025 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 12, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 13, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave-Eagles Club

September 14, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

September 17, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor

September 18, 2025 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

September 20, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

September 23, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 25, 2025 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory (with Dora Jar)

September 26, 2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

September 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

September 30, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

October 3, 2025 – Englewood, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

October 4, 2025 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair

October 6, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 7, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 9, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 11, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Top Haim Singles to Expect

Haim's setlists blend their signature pop-rock-R&B sound with new tracks from I Quit and hits from their acclaimed discography, including Days Are Gone (2013), Something to Tell You (2017), and Women in Music Pt. III (2020). Expect these top singles at the 2025 I Quit Tour, based on recent performances and fan reviews:

“Relationships” – The lead single from I Quit, hailed as a summer anthem with its infectious melody and relatable lyrics.

“Down to Be Wrong” – Another new track from I Quit, expected to showcase Haim's evolving sound with a rockier edge.

“The Wire” – A breakout hit from Days Are Gone, peaking at #25 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs and #16 in the UK, known for its catchy hooks and live energy.

“Falling” – A fan favorite from Days Are Gone, reaching #45 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, often paired with Este's iconic“bassface” in live shows.

“Don't Save Me” – A radio-friendly single from Days Are Gone, peaking at #32 in the UK, beloved for its upbeat vibe and crowd interaction.

“Forever” – An early hit from their 2012 EP and Days Are Gone, reaching #24 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, a staple for its nostalgic pop-rock sound.

“Want You Back” – A top-10 hit on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs from Something to Tell You, known for its emotional delivery and sing-along chorus.

“Gasoline” – A standout from Women in Music Pt. III, featuring a Taylor Swift collaboration, praised for its sultry vibe and live intensity.

“If I Could Change Your Mind” – A melodic track from Days Are Gone, peaking at #42 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, often a highlight for its harmonies.

“Little of Your Love” – A feel-good single from Something to Tell You, reaching #24 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, perfect for Haim's engaging stage presence.

Haim is also known for covers like Beyoncé's“XO” and banter with the crowd, adding a fun, personal touch to their 1.5-hour sets, as noted in fan reviews from past shows at venues like The Bellwether and The Wiltern.

Tips for an Unforgettable Haim Concert Experience

Buy Early for Best Prices: Secure tickets during presales (e.g., Artist or Spotify presale with codes like BEATBOX, starting May 1, 2025) or early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in prices as low as $24.

Use Promo Code CITY10 : Apply CITY10 for an extra 10% off, even on already discounted tickets, for maximum savings.

Opt for Upper-Tier Seats : Budget-friendly balcony seats, starting at $24 with CITY10, offer great value while enjoying Haim's vibrant performance and visuals.

Check for VIP Packages : Look for VIP options on CapitalCityTickets or haimofficial, which may include early entry or exclusive merchandise, though availability varies (e.g., Manchester offers hospitality tickets).

Arrive Early : Gates typically open 60–90 minutes before showtime (e.g., 6:00 p.m. for New York's Madison Square Garden). Arrive early to catch Dora Jar's opening set and secure prime spots.

Stay Updated: Follow @HAIMtheband on X or check CapitalCityTickets for last-minute ticket drops or setlist teasers.

Why You Can't Miss Haim's 2025 I Quit Tour

Haim's I Quit Tour is a must-see for fans of their genre-blending pop-rock, infused with R&B and soft-rock influences reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Destiny's Child. Their new album I Quit promises fresh tracks like“Relationships” alongside hits like“The Wire” and“Gasoline,” delivered with the sisters' signature energy, instrument-swapping, and crowd interaction. Fan reviews praise their“incredible stage presence” and“girl power vibe,” with standout moments like Este's bassface and Alana's crowd-surfing antics.

Don't miss your chance to see Haim live in 2025. Visit CapitalCityTickets now, use promo code CITY10, and secure the cheapest 2025 Haim tickets, starting at $24, for an unforgettable night of music and fun. Act fast-high-demand shows like New York and Los Angeles are selling out quickly!