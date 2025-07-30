Geneva To Host Global Foundation To Oversee Ethical AI

MENAFN - GetNews) Initiatives to regulate AI are multiplying, such as the future GAIGI foundation, led by Geneva-based Axel Mazolo.







Led by Geneva-based AI governance expert Axel Mazolo , the Geneva AI Governance Institute (GAIGI), scheduled to be launched in fall 2025, is an initiative that could mark a strategic milestone in the global regulation of so-called sensitive technologies.

According to the initiator, sensitive technology or AI refers to an artificial intelligence system whose decision-making or potential malfunctions could have a significant impact on health, safety, individual freedoms, or the continuity of vital services.

In a context where AI applications are multiplying in defense, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, this foundation aims to respond to a growing need for standards.

Ensuring the reliability and security of artificial intelligence

The first of its kind, the foundation will not issue certifications directly. Instead, it will focus on accrediting certification bodies around the world based on technical, ethical, and governance standards developed in Geneva. This innovative approach aims to establish a neutral and transparent layer of regulation while ensuring ongoing quality control through regular audits. The challenge is to guarantee the reliability and security of so-called sensitive AI systems.

In terms of its organization, GAIGI's governance is designed to reflect Swiss values of neutrality: a high-level board of directors bringing together influential figures from international NGOs, industry, defense, law, and academic research. In addition, there are specialized committees covering technical, ethical, and compliance aspects. All of this is under the exclusive supervision of the Geneva cantonal authority, with no possibility of delegation to federal or foreign authorities.

Known for his stance on the dangers of military automation and his advocacy for ethical AI governance, Axel Mazolo has established himself as an influential voice in debates on sensitive applications of artificial intelligence. He has published and collaborated with various think tanks on algorithmic security policies. He promotes a vision in which Switzerland, and more specifically Geneva, can play a pivotal role by offering an independent frame of reference in the face of international regulatory fragmentation.

Geneva: capital of sensitive AI regulation

This announcement comes at a time when Geneva, which has just hosted several major events dedicated to artificial intelligence, is clearly demonstrating its ambition to play a central role in digital governance . The initiative is part of a broader strategy promoted by local authorities to make the city on Lake Geneva a global center for technological regulation. Swiss neutrality, combined with the local UN and academic ecosystem, offers a unique environment for structuring cross-cutting standards capable of transcending geopolitical rivalries.

While the European Union, the United States, and China are adopting national frameworks that are sometimes contradictory, GAIGI proposes a middle ground: a trusted, neutral, flexible, and rigorous infrastructure. If this vision prevails, Geneva could become the global capital for regulating high-risk artificial intelligence-led by a local foundation rooted in the spirit of Geneva and determined to make technological governance a pillar of global security.

