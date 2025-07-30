ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, Companies Working, Delveinsight KISQALI (Ribociclib), IBRANCE (Palbociclib), AFINITOR (Everolimus), LYNPARZA (Olaparib), Elacestrant,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ER+/HER2? Breast Cancer Market"DelveInsight's“ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Emerging therapies for ER+/HER2− breast cancer-such as KISQALI (ribociclib), IBRANCE (palbociclib), AFINITOR (everolimus), LYNPARZA (olaparib), Elacestrant, Giredestrant (RG6171/GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), LY3484356 (imlunestrant), Lerociclib (EQ132), and several others-are anticipated to drive significant growth in the ER+/HER2− breast cancer market in the coming years.

Some of the key facts of the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report:



In 2021, the total number of new breast cancer cases in the United States was 256,431. Among these, postmenopausal breast cancer accounted for 205,145 cases. In the same year, the distribution of breast cancer cases by stage was as follows: 164,116 localized, 74,365 regional, 15,386 distant, and 2,564 with unknown stage. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Among the various subtypes of the disease (localized and regional), ER+/HER2− represented the largest patient group with 147,977 cases, followed by 24,325 cases of triple-negative breast cancer and 20,271 cases of ER+/HER2+. Conversely, HR−/HER2+ had the fewest cases.

Key ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer companies such as Radius Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EQRx, Gilead, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Evgen Pharma, Tyme, Roche, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Veru, and others are evaluating new drugs for ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include KISQALI (ribociclib), IBRANCE (palbociclib), AFINITOR (everolimus), LYNPARZA (olaparib), Elacestrant, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), LY3484356 (imlunestrant), Lerociclib (EQ132), and others.

Key benefits of the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report:

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology and ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market.

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer arises when abnormal cells in the breast grow and divide uncontrollably, eventually forming a tumor. It usually originates in the ducts or lobules of the breast and may be driven by various growth signals, including hormones.

Hormone receptors are proteins on cancer cells that recognize hormone signals and trigger cell growth. When breast cancer cells respond to estrogen, it's called estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer. If they respond to progesterone, it's progesterone receptor-positive (PR+). Cancers that are ER+ and/or PR+ are grouped under hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer.

Conversely, hormone receptor-negative (HR−) breast cancer lacks these receptors and doesn't depend on estrogen or progesterone to grow.

Another important factor is the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), a protein involved in cell growth and repair. HER2-positive (HER2+) breast cancers have high levels of this protein and tend to grow faster and have a higher risk of spreading or returning. HER2 status is identified through testing.

HER2-negative (HER2−) breast cancers have low or no HER2 protein expression. These cancers generally grow more slowly and are less likely to spread than HER2+ types. Determining HER2 status is essential for guiding appropriate treatment.

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Estrogen receptor (ER) expression plays a critical role in determining how well hormonal therapies will work, as the majority of breast cancers are hormone-dependent and ER-positive. Treatment options for patients with early-stage, advanced, or metastatic breast cancer include various anti-estrogenic therapies such as selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors (AIs), and selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs).

Current clinical research is increasingly focused on enhancing the effectiveness of these therapies by combining them with targeted agents that inhibit the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway or the CDK4/6 pathway, which controls the G1/S cell cycle checkpoint. These combinations are being explored particularly for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients who have experienced disease progression or recurrence.

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Outlook

Breast cancer ranks as the second most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer being the most frequent subtype. Roughly two-thirds of all breast cancer cases are hormone receptor-positive (HR+), predominantly ER+, meaning they are fueled by estrogen, which promotes tumor growth.

The stage at diagnosis greatly influences treatment strategy. In Stages I to III, surgery is typically the first-line treatment, often followed by radiation. Depending on hormone receptor and HER2 status, additional therapies may include chemotherapy, hormone therapy (such as tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors), and HER2-targeted drugs like trastuzumab (Herceptin) and pertuzumab (Perjeta). For early-stage HR+ breast cancer (Stage I), hormone therapy is usually sufficient, while larger tumors might also require chemotherapy. HER2-positive tumors are treated with HER2-directed therapies.

In Stage II, systemic treatments-either before (neoadjuvant) or after surgery (adjuvant)-are commonly used. Neoadjuvant therapies can reduce tumor size to allow for breast-conserving surgery. Stage III cancers often need neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and HER2-targeted therapies are added when appropriate.

Treatment options include tamoxifen, aromatase inhibitors (letrozole, anastrozole, exemestane), luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone analogs (goserelin, leuprolide), and fulvestrant, especially in cases of resistance. Patients typically receive sequential hormone therapies until resistance emerges, at which point chemotherapy is considered.

The ER+/HER2− breast cancer pipeline features a number of promising therapies in mid-to-late stages of development. Companies like Radius Pharmaceuticals (Elacestrant), AstraZeneca (Camizestrant), and Roche (Giredestrant) are actively developing innovative treatments that could transform the therapeutic landscape in the near future.

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs:



KISQALI (ribociclib): Novartis

IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

AFINITOR (everolimus): Novartis LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs:



Elacestrant: Radius Pharmaceuticals

Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche

Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

LY3484356 (imlunestrant): Eli Lilly Lerociclib (EQ132): EQRx

Scope of the ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Companies: Radius Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EQRx, Gilead, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Evgen Pharma, Tyme, Roche, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Veru, and others

Key ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapies: KISQALI (ribociclib), IBRANCE (palbociclib), AFINITOR (everolimus), LYNPARZA (olaparib), Elacestrant, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), LY3484356 (imlunestrant), Lerociclib (EQ132), and others

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer current marketed and ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer emerging therapies

ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market drivers and ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

