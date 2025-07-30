403
British PM Informs World Leaders About Plan To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 30 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed on Wednesday with several heads of state, including UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the situation in Gaza and the decision to recognize the Palestinian state.
The Premier's office said that Starmer informed Sheikh Al-Nahyan that the UK intends to recognize Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly next September, unless significant progress is made from the Israeli occupation to improve life, and long-term peace negotiations are initiated.
Starmer explained his government's efforts to pave the way for peace and security in the occupied Palestinian territories, including renewed efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and alleviate the suffering.
Starmer also informed his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a call that recognizing Palestine should not be a gesture, but rather a "catalyst" for real change that ensures the implementation of a two-state solution.
The statement added that both sides agreed on using international momentum to secure a ceasefire, release all prisoners, and accelerate humanitarian aid deliveries to the people of Gaza.
Similarly, Starmer also informed his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon. (end)
