403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Assistant FM: Kuwait Remains Committed To Combat Human Trafficking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait goes on intensifying its efforts to combat human trafficking through developing relevant legislations and laws, Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah said on Wednesday.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Sheikha Jawaher said Kuwait is partaking in this occasion to show a shared international commitment to fighting one of the most dangerous crimes that violates human dignity and targets the most vulnerable.
Upon the directives of the wise political leadership, Kuwait is closely working with concerned civil society institutions, UN agencies, topped with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Organization for Migration, (IOM), and International Labour Organization (ILO), along sisterly and friendly countries, in line with a common approach based on sharing expertise and boosting national capability building, she noted.
There are about 2.9 million foreign workers in Kuwait, and this requires enhancing societal awareness, she noted.
In addition, employers should bear their legal and moral responsibilities towards these workers, along the State's key role in providing a safe environment and ensuring legal protection for them, she stated.
Sheikha Jawaher said all relevant laws on expats, national sector labour, domestic workers, combating trafficking in persons and others are being developed to be compatible with international commitments.
Kuwait will remain committed to making efforts to protect victims and holding accountable perpetrators in a way that ensures combating human trafficking in all its forms and shows Kuwait's respect of human rights, she reiterated. (end)
amh
Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Sheikha Jawaher said Kuwait is partaking in this occasion to show a shared international commitment to fighting one of the most dangerous crimes that violates human dignity and targets the most vulnerable.
Upon the directives of the wise political leadership, Kuwait is closely working with concerned civil society institutions, UN agencies, topped with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Organization for Migration, (IOM), and International Labour Organization (ILO), along sisterly and friendly countries, in line with a common approach based on sharing expertise and boosting national capability building, she noted.
There are about 2.9 million foreign workers in Kuwait, and this requires enhancing societal awareness, she noted.
In addition, employers should bear their legal and moral responsibilities towards these workers, along the State's key role in providing a safe environment and ensuring legal protection for them, she stated.
Sheikha Jawaher said all relevant laws on expats, national sector labour, domestic workers, combating trafficking in persons and others are being developed to be compatible with international commitments.
Kuwait will remain committed to making efforts to protect victims and holding accountable perpetrators in a way that ensures combating human trafficking in all its forms and shows Kuwait's respect of human rights, she reiterated. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment