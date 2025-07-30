US GDP Up By 3 Pct In Q2-'25

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) - The US Dept. of Commerce said Wednesday that the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of three percent in the second quarter of 2025 (April, May, and June) after a 0.5 percent decrease in the first quarter.
The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending, according to the advance estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.
These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports, the Commerce Dept. said in a statement.
Welcoming the figures, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Today, GDP growth came in above market expectations, and yesterday, consumer confidence rose."
"Americans trust in President Trump's America First economic agenda that continues to prove the so-called 'experts' wrong.
"President Trump has reduced America's reliance on foreign products, boosted investment in the US, and created thousands of jobs - delivering on his promise to Make America Wealthy Again," she pointed out.
"The data is clear, and there are no more excuses - now is the time for 'too late' Powell to cut the rates!" Leavitt added. (end)
