403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US GDP Up By 3 Pct In Q2-'25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) - The US Dept. of Commerce said Wednesday that the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of three percent in the second quarter of 2025 (April, May, and June) after a 0.5 percent decrease in the first quarter.
The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending, according to the advance estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.
These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports, the Commerce Dept. said in a statement.
Welcoming the figures, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Today, GDP growth came in above market expectations, and yesterday, consumer confidence rose."
"Americans trust in President Trump's America First economic agenda that continues to prove the so-called 'experts' wrong.
"President Trump has reduced America's reliance on foreign products, boosted investment in the US, and created thousands of jobs - delivering on his promise to Make America Wealthy Again," she pointed out.
"The data is clear, and there are no more excuses - now is the time for 'too late' Powell to cut the rates!" Leavitt added. (end)
rsr
The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending, according to the advance estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.
These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports, the Commerce Dept. said in a statement.
Welcoming the figures, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Today, GDP growth came in above market expectations, and yesterday, consumer confidence rose."
"Americans trust in President Trump's America First economic agenda that continues to prove the so-called 'experts' wrong.
"President Trump has reduced America's reliance on foreign products, boosted investment in the US, and created thousands of jobs - delivering on his promise to Make America Wealthy Again," she pointed out.
"The data is clear, and there are no more excuses - now is the time for 'too late' Powell to cut the rates!" Leavitt added. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment