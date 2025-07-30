EDGE Fall Protection Expands Headquarters And Team To Support Continued Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This expansion is a key milestone in EDGE's continued commitment to delivering top-quality safety solutions for industries including construction, manufacturing, and commercial facilities. The move ensures that EDGE can meet increasing demand while maintaining its high standards of service and safety.

Michael McCarty, President of EDGE Fall Protection, shared, "our growth is fueled by our dedication to protecting workers at height and supporting our customers at every stage. This new, larger headquarters will help us continue to deliver exceptional products and services while keeping pace with demand."

Alongside the facility expansion, EDGE Fall Protection has strengthened its leadership team to further its mission. In Q2 of 2025, the company appointed Tammy Goldsworthy as Marketing Director. Tammy will lead EDGE's marketing and branding efforts, ensuring the company's innovative safety solutions reaching more organizations dedicated to workplace safety. Additionally, Cody Malepsy joined as Operations Director, contributing to enhanced cross-functional collaboration within the company.

The company has also expanded its workforce with the hiring of three new technicians and the redefinition of Andy Potter's role to better serve clients. McCarty emphasized, "the addition of these key team members is integral to our growth. Hiring the right people ensures we can deliver exceptional value and * maintain * a strong, positive culture as we continue to scale."

These investments underscore EDGE Fall Protection's unwavering focus on excellence, innovation, and the well-being of workers. By enhancing its leadership and expanding its operations, the company is positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

For more information about EDGE Fall Protection and its line of OSHA-compliant fall protection systems, please visit or contact [email protected] or 1-844-314-1374.

About EDGE Fall Protection:

EDGE Fall Protection is a leading provider of innovative safety solutions designed to protect employees working at heights. We specialize in designing, manufacturing, and installing OSHA-compliant fall protection systems, including guardrails, safety gates, ladders, platforms, and custom-engineered solutions. With a strong focus on quality, compliance, and customer service, EDGE Fall Protection serves industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to energy, utilities, and distribution.

Our mission is to help companies create safer workplaces, reduce risk, and protect their most valuable asset-their people. With years of expertise and a reputation for reliability, EDGE Fall Protection partners with clients nationwide to deliver durable, cost-effective solutions that meet even the most challenging safety needs.

