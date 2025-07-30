Ultra-Durable IRONTURF Installed At Harvard Stadium By Geosurfaces

IRONTURF has been installed at Harvard Stadium by GeoSurfaces, A TenCate Company.

GeoSurfaces a TenCate Company (PRNewsfoto/GeoSurfaces, a TenCate Company)

ALLSTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Stadium at Harvard University has received a major upgrade with the installation of a new IRONTURF® football field , completed by GeoSurfaces, A TenCate Company .

"Working with a world-renowned university on such a historic facility has been a privilege," said Joe Fields, President and CEO of TenCate Americas. "We're pleased to bring a high-performance surface to the Ivy League and the Crimson football program."

IRONTURF is produced using a weaving process that blends TenCate's proprietary Extended Play (XPS) slit film and diamond monofilament fibers. This combination of fibers and unique manufacturing process makes IRONTURF incredibly durable while also providing a more consistent playing surface for athletes.

"The GeoSurfaces team has proven to be a trusted collaborator with us in our ambitious sports construction projects over the years," said Todd Rutledge, associate director of athletics, facility and operations at Harvard University. "They've consistently provided us with superior turf quality and unmatched customer service. We've installed IRONTURF at several facilities and the feedback from players, coaches and support staff has been overwhelmingly positive and we're looking forward to providing that same elite-level experience at Harvard Stadium."

The new field at Harvard Stadium joins two other IRONTURF projects on Harvard's campus completed by GeoSurfaces: Jordan Field, used for lacrosse and soccer, and Cumnock Fields which serve intramural sports. Jordan Field was completed in 2021, and Cumnock Fields in 2024.

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide , we're a truly global company with strong local roots . We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated , we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit .

Contact: Erica Rumpke, [email protected] , 513-484-6795

SOURCE GeoSurfaces, a TenCate Company

