Inventhelp Inventor Develops Privacy Option For New-Production Smartphones (CTK-1507)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to increase security and privacy when viewing information on your cell phone in public," said an inventor, from Bismark, N.D., "so I invented the HEART PRIVACY SCREEN. My design prevents others from being able to view and read the information on the screen."

The invention provides enhanced privacy and security for smartphone and computer users. In doing so, it offers a full and clear view for the user while preventing onlookers from viewing the screen. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for manufacturers and owners of new smartphones, tablets, computers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CTK-1507, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

