Tracey Salton-Jones

Athlete Safety Gets a Knockout Upgrade: Inventor Tracey Salton-Jones Debuts World's Unique Smart Headgear

- Tracey Salton-Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of contact sports just got a lot smarter - and safer. Veteran fighter and innovative mind Tracey Salton-Jones has unveiled the Injury and Concussion Detector (IACD ) Headgear , a game-changing piece of patented sports technology engineered to detect concussive blows as they happen - and potentially prevent devastating brain injuries before they start IACD Headgear Tackles Traumatic Brain Injuries Across Boxing , MMA, and other Contact Sports - with Breakthroughs That Could Save Lives Beyond the Ring. Custom-built for high-impact sports like Boxing, MMA, Tae Kwon Do, Football, Baseball, and various contact sports and in other industries. The IACD Headgear is more than just protection - it's a high-tech guardian angel. Using a fusion of sensor-packed gel padding and real-time data transmission, this smart gear gives trainers and medical staff immediate insight into impact force, location, and potential internal trauma - no guesswork, no delay.

How It Works:

The IACD system leverages impact sensors that may have the capability to detect blood versus sweat and may have the ability to utilize battery-powered Wi-Fi to transmit real-time alerts straight to coaches, trainers, and medical teams. The device may have the capability to have a built-in earpiece that allows direct communication with the athlete - creating a strategic safety net that could stop a dangerous fight or the next play in various sports before irreversible damage occurs.

Why It Matters:

From concussions to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), brain trauma has plagued contact sports for decades that also has caused mental health and other behavioral concerns resulting in unfortunate deaths and injuries. Until now, protective equipment was reactive at best. The IACD Headgear flips the script - offering proactive, real-time concussion detection and ushering in a bold new era of athlete-first design. The Tech's Reach Goes Beyond Sports:

The implications of this technology extend far outside the ring - with future potential in military training, healthcare, youth and adult various sports, more objectivity in evaluating scoring and communication in various contact sports and other industries and even health care. Wherever head safety matters, the IACD offers a smarter line of defense and safety.

Next Steps:

Salton-Jones is gearing up for an initial rollout in the U.S. boxing scene while actively seeking forward-thinking investors and licensing partners ready to revolutionize sports safety. In comparison with other technologies on the market, the IACD Headgear stands as a first-of-its-kind innovation in the global MedTech space.“Second impact syndrome can destroy a life in seconds,” Salton-Jones adds.“With this gear, we give athletes something they've never truly had - time to make the right call before it's too late.”

The Message Is Clear:

The IACD Headgear is here not just to protect the sport - but to protect the people who give their all to it. As conversations around brain health heat up, the time for smarter protective gear is now.

Because the future of sports should be fierce - not fatal.

Information is subject to change

For more info go to

Contact Tracey Salton-Jones at ...

Brandon Jay

IMA Entertainment

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Poised, Polished, and Passionate – Tracey Salton-Jones Speaks an On Air With Brandon Jay Exclusive

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.