Catalyst Unveils High-Performance Digital Platform To Power Workplace Inclusion
The redesigned Catalyst serves a broad ecosystem of organizational supporters - including many of the world's largest employers by providing immediate access to leadership tools, training content, and proprietary research designed to support cultural transformation.
“This platform is built to scale with the speed of modern business,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium.“By combining secure, frictionless access with a modular architecture and smart content delivery, we've given Catalyst the tools to serve global enterprises with speed, relevance, and confidence.”
Key Enhancements Empower Enterprise Users
The new Catalyst platform introduces several features purpose-built to meet the needs of large organizations and distributed teams:
Passwordless Login and Single Sign-On (SSO): Secure, seamless access using Azure B2C including one-time passcodes and SSO integration with corporate credentials.
AI-Powered Search: Intelligent search powered by Azure AI for fast, relevant content discovery complete with filtering, faceting, autocomplete, and fuzzy logic.
Composable Architecture: Built on the MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) model, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and faster development cycles.
Real-Time Content Management: Enables Catalyst's content teams to instantly publish research, events, and toolkits without developer support, keeping pace with evolving conversations and client needs.
Delivering Tangible Results from Day One
Since launching the new platform, Catalyst has seen measurable increases in supporter engagement, including:
Higher rates of event registrations and toolkit downloads
Increased time on site and reduced login support requests
Faster publication and response times for new resources and campaigns
The results demonstrate that digital experience isn't just a delivery mechanism, it's a strategic advantage.
“We know that the workplace experience is not one size fits all, and neither are the needs of those leading their organizations toward inclusion. The work of inclusion practitioners is particularly challenging today and Catalyst's new digital experience allows us to continue supporting our community by expanding access to our world-class resources. This upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to promoting women's advancement and inclusion at work. As we have since the 1960s, we are meeting this moment and innovating how we deliver on our mission to build workplaces that work for women and for everyone. " Laura Neville, Catalyst's chief product officer.
“It's a privilege to welcome an organization to the Contentstack tribe that's as committed to leveling the playing field as we are," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Their work to expand access for women and build stronger communities is deeply aligned with our values. We're proud to support their global transformation and help them engage audiences with more agility, confidence, and impact.”
About Catalyst
Catalyst is the leading global nonprofit advancing women through workplace inclusion. Since 1962, we've been the foremost voice on women's inclusion and advancement, helping organizations drive systemic change with original, intersectional research, global convenings, and actionable solutions. In today's complex and rapidly shifting landscape, Catalyst supports leaders in solving business challenges of attracting and retaining talent, fostering innovation and driving performance through inclusive cultures, ensuring that inclusion remains a core business priority. Catalyst is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.
About XCentium
XCentium is a digital consultancy committed to helping enterprise organizations deliver exceptional digital experiences through composable architecture, seamless integrations, and performance-driven platforms. We empower businesses to modernize, scale, and connect with their customers in meaningful ways - turning vision into value at every step of the digital journey.
XCentium is trusted by global brands across industries for our deep technical expertise, collaborative partnerships, and focus on real-world results.
About Contentstack
Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world's best digital experiences with cutting-edge content management, customer data, personalization and AI technology. Iconic brands such as Air France-KLM, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart depend on the Contentstack EDGE platform to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive markets, constantly adapting to maintain their edge.
Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.
