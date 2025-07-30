Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' Unit Celebrates Mrunal Thakur's Birthday Well In Advance!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 30 (IANS) The unit of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, on Wednesday pleasantly surprised Mrunal Thakur by cutting a cake on the sets and celebrating her birthday well in advance.

While Mrunal Thakur's birthday falls on August 1, the unit chose to celebrate her birthday on July 30.

Posting a video clip of the birthday celebrations on his X timeline, actor Adivi Sesh wrote, "Happy Birthday JULIET. Celebrating early on the sets of #DACOIT. @mrunal0801."

For the unaware, Mrunal plays a character called Juliet in the film. The video clip that Adivi Sesh posted shows the unit pleasantly surprising Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal is also seen happily cutting the cake and feeding it to some members of the unit. The actress also is seen breaking into a cute dance as the unit sang a birthday song for her.

Dacoit is a pan-Indian action film that is slated to hit screens on December 25 for Christmas this year.

Sources say both production and post-production work of the film are happening at a brisk pace.

A glimpse video that the makers had released earlier showed Mrunal Thakur being addressed as Juliet in the film. There's a voiceover that tells Juliet that everybody has betrayed her and that he(referring to Adivi Sesh's character) isn't here to do that. Just when you think that the hero's character would say something consoling to Mrunal's character, you hear Adivi Sesh, who appears to be a prisoner, saying, "I'm here to destroy you."

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses... betrayal and trust... and above all, Love and Loss a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

While the film has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang has taken on the responsibility of being its co-producer with Annapurna Studios presenting it.

The story and screenplay of Dacoit have been jointly written by Sesh and Shanil Deo. Sources claim that the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will provide a great cinematic experience to audience.

Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

IANS

mkr/