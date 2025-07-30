UAE President Congratulates India's Modi For Being Second-Longest Prime Minister
The UAE President and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi got on a phone call today during which the two leaders discussed important issues of interest.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Narendra Modi, discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India.Recommended For You
They also focused on ways to develop it to serve their mutual interests and achieve the goals of sustainable development and prosperity for the people of both countries.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE Ruler and Modi affirmed their keenness to continue strengthening relations between the two countries and their shared vision to invest in all available cooperation opportunities for a more prosperous future for their peoples.
The UAE President also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic achievement of becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of his country, wishing him continued success in serving India and its people.
PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his congratulations and the kind sentiments he expressed towards India and its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment