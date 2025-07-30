UAE President Congratulates India's Modi For Being Second-Longest Prime Minister

The UAE President and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi got on a phone call today during which the two leaders discussed important issues of interest.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Narendra Modi, discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

They also focused on ways to develop it to serve their mutual interests and achieve the goals of sustainable development and prosperity for the people of both countries.

The UAE Ruler and Modi affirmed their keenness to continue strengthening relations between the two countries and their shared vision to invest in all available cooperation opportunities for a more prosperous future for their peoples.

The UAE President also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic achievement of becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of his country, wishing him continued success in serving India and its people.

PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his congratulations and the kind sentiments he expressed towards India and its people.