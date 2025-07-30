Ghitha Holding Revenue Increases 6.7% To Dh2.61 Billion In H1 2025

Ghitha Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of IHC, on Wednesday announced that its first half group revenue rose to Dh2.61 billion, up 6.7 per cent compared to H1 last year, largely driven by inorganic growth following recent acquisitions, which expanded scale and reach.

Gross profit reached Dh599.4 million, an increase of 23 per cent YoY, reflecting the effectiveness of Ghitha's strategic pivot toward margin-led growth.

Falal Ameen, Ghitha Holding's CEO, said:“Our first-half results demonstrate the strength of our strategy, with a clear focus on profitable growth, disciplined portfolio integration, and value-driven execution. Growth was driven by a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal margin expansion. We continue to reshape our customer and channel mix, placing greater emphasis on profitable verticals, pricing discipline, and high-performing segments, a model that has consistently proven to strengthen our profitability and long-term sustainability. We also launched the SAP S/4HANA programme during the period, an important step in modernising our digital backbone to support future scalability and national food security goals.''

As part of its broader strategy to expand across various food segments, Ghitha continued to strengthen key verticals through M&A. In H1 2025, its subsidiary Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm, a leading UAE-based poultry producer. The transaction, along with the successful acquisition of Arabian Farms last year, has further strengthened Ghitha's position in the protein vertical and reflects its long-term commitment to scaling high-demand categories within the national food value chain.

Ghitha will build on this momentum by accelerating its operational transformation and advancing integration across its value chain. With the digitalisation program underway and a robust M&A pipeline, the Group is well-positioned to drive scalable growth while reinforcing food system resilience in alignment with national priorities.

In July 2025 (Q3), Ghitha Agriculture Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC, signed a sale and purchase agreementto sell 100 per cent of its shareholding in 'AGRINV SPV RSC LTD' to NRTC Food Holding LLC, for a consideration of $47 million.

This transaction forms part of Ghitha's ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio structure by consolidating businesses under focused, high-performing platforms. Following completion, Ghitha will continue to consolidate AGRINV SPV RSC LTD through NRTC.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions under the SPA and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.