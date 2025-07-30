Saeed Bin Suroor Resurgence Powers Godolphin To International Double Khaleej Times

Saeed bin Suroor, one of the world's most decorated horse racing trainers, is enjoying a timely resurgence in recent days, with eye-catching wins in both Germany and the UK signalling a rich vein of form for his Newmarket-based stable.

On Sunday, Bin Suroor celebrated Group 1 success in Munich as Tornado Alert stormed to victory in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis, one of Europe's premier Group 1 races run over 10 furlongs, outclassing older horses on unfamiliar soft ground at Munich‐Riem Racecourse near Munich, Germany.

The Too Darn Hot colt, who had already impressed on British turf this season, including a close fourth in the 2,000 Guineas and a runner-up finish at Royal Ascot, looked at home over 10 furlongs despite pre-race concerns about the conditions.

Jockey Oisin Murphy gave the Godolphin runner a confident ride, positioning him prominently before making his move two furlongs out. Once in front, Tornado Alert showed his class and stamina, pulling away decisively to win by two and a half lengths.

“Tornado Alert won well and I'm really pleased for him. He's been very consistent this season, always trying hard and showing good form," Saeed said.

“I was a little worried when the rain came and the ground turned soft, but he handled it without any problem today. It's always a good feeling when a young horse keeps improving, and I'm happy for the team and for Godolphin.”

Tornado Alert became the fifth Godolphin runner to capture the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis, joining the likes of Kutub, Benbatl, Barney Roy, and Nations Pride on the honour roll. Notably, he is the first three-year-old in the royal blue silks to claim the title.

With his adaptability to varying ground conditions now proven, he appears poised for further Group 1 targets over ten furlongs in the months ahead.

Then, just two days later, the stable was celebrating again, this time on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood, where Dubai Treasure claimed victory in the EBF Fillies' Handicap under a patient and well-timed ride.

The performance further underlined the momentum building behind Bin Suroor's string during this peak summer period.

These results mark a welcome return to the winner's enclosure on high-profile stages for Bin Suroor, who has long been a central figure in the Godolphin training ranks. With his base at Newmarket's Godolphin Stable (formerly known as Stanley House Stables) now buzzing, attention will turn to where Tornado Alert lines up next, with more 10-furlong tests likely on the horizon.

In a sport where form is everything, Saeed will now be eyeing Europe's late-summer fixtures with growing confidence, buoyed by recent success and the promising form of his stable.