Celebrate National Oysters Day In Style At Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown

In celebration of National Oysters Day, Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Midtown Hotel invites you to an unforgettable evening of indulgence and sophistication. Savour the finest oysters and take in the skyline views at Dubai's most chic rooftop destination.

