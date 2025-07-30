Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate National Oysters Day In Style At Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown


2025-07-30 02:22:57
In celebration of National Oysters Day, Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Midtown Hotel invites you to an unforgettable evening of indulgence and sophistication. Savour the finest oysters and take in the skyline views at Dubai's most chic rooftop destination.

WHEN: Monday, August 5, from 8:00 PM onwards

WHERE: Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Midtown Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai

WHAT TO EXPECT:

. A curated oyster menu starting from Dh85

. Elegant rooftop ambiance with skyline views

. Music and great company

