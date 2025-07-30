Social Media Influencers Visiting UAE Must Secure Special Permits To Advertise

International content creators looking to monetise their social media influence in the UAE will now need to follow new regulatory requirements under the country's new media rules .

The UAE Media Council has introduced mandatory 'visitor advertiser permits' for all visiting content creators who wish to publish promotional material on online platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, within the Emirates.

Recommended For You

Under the new system, international influencers cannot operate independently. They must register as 'visitor advertisers' through licensed advertising or talent management agencies that hold official authorisation to operate in the UAE and have received approval from the Media Council.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The permits carry a three-month validity period, with the option for a single renewal extending coverage for an additional three months.

The regulation forms part of the UAE's broader initiative to create an integrated system that regulates, empowers, and stimulates growth within the media sector, announced in May as part of a two-year development process designed to align with contemporary digital marketing trends.

Among the key provisions is allowing individuals to own media institutions and outlets under specific controls and conditions.

The regulations prohibit misleading content, prevent confusion between content and advertising, require clear advertising messages, and ban unauthorised content in related sectors such as health advertisements.

The official list of approved advertising and talent agencies will be announced at a later stage, and here's everything you need to know:

Q: Who is exempt from needing an advertiser permit?

There are two groups that are exempt:

Any individual who uses their personal account to promote a product or service they own or that belongs to a company they own.Individuals under the age of 18 who are involved in educational, athletic, cultural, or awareness activities, as long as the activity is appropriate for their age according to the law.

Obligations of the advertiser permit holders

Q: What are the obligations for someone holding an advertiser permit?

The account holder must adhere to the following rules:



Do not violate media content standards.

Clearly display the permit number on their social media accounts.

Only publish advertisements through the specific account that is registered with the Council and linked to the permit.

Do not let any other person or entity advertise through their registered account. Obtain approval from the necessary authorities before publishing an ad if the law requires it.

Q: What is required for visiting content creators who want to advertise?

They must apply for a visitor advertiser permit. To do this, they need to be registered as a 'visitor advertiser' through a licensed advertising or talent management agency that is authorised to operate in the UAE and approved by the Council.

Q: How long is the visitor advertiser permit valid?

The permit is valid for three months and can be renewed once for an additional three months.

The 'advertiser permit' will be granted free of charge for the first three years and will come into effect in three months.