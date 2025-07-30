US Federal Reserve Maintains Benchmark Interest Rate
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held its benchmark interest rate, despite President Donald Trump's pressure to reduce borrowing costs.
At the end of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee, the US central bank announced that it had decided to maintain the federal funds rate at 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent.Recommended For You
The decision drew dissents from two of the US central bank's governors, both appointees of President Donald Trump who agree with him that monetary policy is too tight.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Analysts stress that Trump's suggestion of cutting rates to as low as one per cent is far out of line with economic realities.
While the US economy expanded at a higher than expected pace of 3 per cent in Q2, the Fed said it remains wary about inflation pressures, which still remains above the target of 2 per cent.
"The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated," the central bank said in a policy statement released after the Federal Open Market Committee voted 9-2 to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range for the fifth consecutive meeting.
The policy statement did note that economic growth "moderated in the first half of the year," possibly bolstering the case to lower rates at a future meeting should that trend continue. But it also said that "uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated" with risks to both the Fed's inflation and employment goals, language that has anchored the central bank's reluctance to cut rates until the path of inflation and jobs becomes clearer.
This week's meeting marks the first time in more than 30 years that two members of the Fed's seven-person Washington-based Board of Governors voted against a rate decision at the consensus-driven central bank, and it will likely stoke debate about how Trump's public pressure to cut rates is playing out at an institution designed to set monetary policy independent of demands from elected officials.
Read the full FOMC statement here .
[With inputs from Reuters]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment