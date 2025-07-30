Watch: Jennifer Lopez Lights Up Abu Dhabi With Dazzling Performance
Jennifer Lopez brought the heat to Abu Dhabi last night (July 29) with a headlining performance that had fans screaming, cameras flashing, and social media buzzing well into the early hours. Part of her Up All Night Tour, the global icon took the stage in a glittering, form-fitting outfit (true to J.Lo form), belting out her biggest hits, including On the Floor, Get Right, and All I Have, while delivering high-octane choreography that proved she's still one of pop's hardest-working performers.
The crowd at the Etihad Arena was electric, with concertgoers praising her stage presence, stamina, and connection with the audience.
Here's what netizens are saying, and some clips from her show last night:
This isn't the first time JLo performed in the capital. Earlier this year in February, the singer headlined Saadiyat Nights with an open-air show in Abu Dhabi. As for Dubai, she's had two performances in 2012 and 2014.
Now, in 2025, there's still no denying J.Lo knows how to command a stage. Whether it's the lighting, the costumes, or her moves, she left Abu Dhabi talking and tweeting.
