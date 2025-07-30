Volcano Erupts After Quake In Russia's Far East
Moscow: The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia's far east erupted on Wednesday, Russian Geophysical Survey said, hours after a major quake prompted evacuations and tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific coast.
"The Klyuchevskoy is erupting right now," the survey said on Telegram, posting photos of an orange blaze on top of the volcano and adding that "red-hot lava is observed flowing down the western slope. There is a powerful glow above the volcano and explosions."
