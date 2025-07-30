Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA) Quarterly Activities Report

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX:GLA) (OTCMKTS:GLARF) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company's Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Location of historic holes at Foxy Project including FRC014 with 6m @ 213ppm U3O8 from 27m depth.

- At Eland Project, a 44m wide zone with an average of 174ppm U3O8, 953ppm Nb205 and 133ppm Ta2O5.

FOXY PROJECT - TANZANIA

During the quarter fieldwork was undertaken at the Foxy Project. Surface work was completed to confirm historic drillhole positions and better understand the geology of the main target. The area has uranium mineralisation at surface and was subject to preliminary drilling by Western Metals Limited (WM) in 2008. Hole FRC014 intersected uranium mineralisation with a best interval of 6m @ 213ppm U3O8 from 27m depth in hole FRC014.

This hole was positioned at the western end of the drilled area (Figures 1 and 2*), presenting the possibility that mineralisation extends beyond it.

A radiometric survey was completed by Gladiator to better define the anomalous area, which has approximate dimensions of 900m by 250m (Figure 1*). The fieldwork identified mineralisation hosted within coarse flat to gently dipping oxidized sandstone layers, exposed at surface in places. These rocks may be equivalents of the sandstones of the Mkuju Series which hosts the very large Nyota deposit being developed by Uranium One.

Foxy appears to be on the opposite side of the Selous basin from Nyota and may be an area with potential that has been overlooked to date. Pits and a trench was excavated by Gladiator during the recent work at Foxy; samples have been collected and may be submitted for laboratory analysis during Q3 of 2025.

ELAND URANIUM-NIOBIUM-TANTALUM PROJECT - TANZANIA

During Q2 2025 the results of channel samples collected across outcrops at the Eland Target in 2024 were received. Samples were collected along 7 channels (Figure 3*) cut into the fresh syenite host rock, using a rock saw. Highlights include channel C3 with a 44m wide zone with an average of 174ppm U3O8, 953ppm Nb205 and 133ppm Ta2O5.

In addition, individual rock samples (as opposed to channel samples) collected in the vicinity of the channel samples returned grades of up to 1.6% Nb2O5, 1,740ppm Ta2O5 and 1,963ppm U3O8. To date elevated REEs have not been detected.

Minerals of the pyrochlore group (pyrochlore and microlite) are thought to be the main host of the U-Nb-Ta. Pyrochlore is the world's principal source of niobium and tantalum. Coarse grained pyrochlore crystals are observed.

FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ANDREW JOHN PRICE

During the quarter, the Company commenced legal proceedings by filing a statement of claim in the Federal Court of Australia (Proceedings) against Andrew John Price (Andrew Price). Gladiator alleges that since late-2023, Andrew Price has made numerous false and malicious statements via the X Platform (formerly Twitter) concerning Gladiator (the Statements), with the intention or with reckless disregard as to whether the Statements would injure Gladiator. Gladiator also alleges that Andrew Price's Statements were misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive or alternatively, false and misleading for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Gladiator seeks to recover damages from Andrew Price as the Statements have prevented Gladiator from pursuing commercial and business opportunities. The Board strongly condemns these targeted and malicious actions and intends to pursue all appropriate legal remedies available to it to protect the interests of Gladiator and its share olders.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">





Matthew Boysen Non-Executive Chairman ...