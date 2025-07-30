Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sales, Production, And Export Results For The First Half Of 2025


2025-07-30 02:18:03
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2025

TOYOTA CITY, July 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2025 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2025, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

For more details, please see the link below (detailed data).

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

URL

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive

MENAFN30072025003415003250ID1109864189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search