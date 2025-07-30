NOTICE TO TERRY SLOAN THOMPSON AND TRUIST CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all customers of financial advisor Terry Sloan Thompson and Truist Investment Services, after their alleged mismanagement of client accounts caused two investors to suffer up to $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Terry Sloan Thompson who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous clients of Terry Sloan Thompson in FINRA arbitration claims involving the mismanagement of discretionary accounts, unsuitable investment recommendations, and failure to act in the clients' best interests. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‐01490) was filed against Truist Investment Services on behalf of two investors seeking to recover between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, financial advisor Terry Sloan Thompson (CRD# 2588490) mismanaged the clients' discretionary accounts by liquidating equity indexed universal life policies that represented half of their life savings, and investing the proceeds in high-risk, unsuitable securities.Thompson allegedly assured the clients that he would manage their portfolio according to their conservative to moderate risk tolerance, and long-term investment goals. Instead, Thompson implemented an unsuitable strategy involving high-risk securities, short positions, aggressive trading, and attempts to time the market by moving to cash during certain events.KlaymanToskes' investigation found that despite repeated concerns raised by the clients about the poor performance of their accounts, Thompson continued the same strategy, resulting in significant underperformance compared to benchmarks like the S&P 500. The clients eventually escalated their concerns to Truist's Managing Director before closing their accounts in 2024.The claim further alleges that Truist failed to properly supervise broker Terry Sloan Thompson, who was terminated in March 2024 for failing to report customer complaints. Thompson is no longer licensed with a FINRA member firm and has 40 customer complaints disclosed on his record.Customers of Terry Sloan Thompson who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

