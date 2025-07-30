Jukestir Brain-Training Punching Bag Featured On Wellness: Rebranded Podcast: 'Rewiring Your Body And Brain'

Jukestir Used To Fight Parkinson's at Rock Steady Boxing

Pro Fighter Builds Precision and Patience with Jukestir

Wimbledon Champion Tennis Player Uses Jukestir to Train Hand-eye Coordination

From pro athletes to Parkinson's programs, Jukestir's unpredictable motion is helping users improve coordination, reflexes, and cognitive performance.

EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jukestir , a groundbreaking coordination punching bag, is changing how we think about fitness-by training the brain, not just the body. It is featured today on the Wellness Rebranded Podcast, which is ranked top 2% globally. The Jukestir was created by martial artist and award-winning educator Brad Evans. Wellness Rebranded features Tara De Leon, NSCA 2024 personal trainer of the year. Jukestir is now being used in neurological rehab labs, Parkinson's programs, and elite athletic training centers across the country.Tara says she loves using Jukestir with her clients because it's fun!Unlike traditional punching bags, Jukestir's unpredictable motion pattern forces the brain to constantly adapt, improving reaction time, coordination, proprioception, and resilience. It's a revolution in movement science, now catching the attention of both neuroscientists and high-performance coaches.“Your brain controls your muscles. When your brain gets faster, your body gets faster. That's the whole idea behind Jukestir,” says Evans, who was inspired by Bruce Lee's concept of neurophysiological adjustment.“Your muscles have no power to control themselves.” - Bruce LeeDesigned with input from neuroscientists and tested across dozens of prototypes, Jukestir features a custom asymmetrical shape and weighted core that ensures no two hits feel the same. That variability is exactly what makes it such a powerful tool for:🧠 Neuro-rehabilitation (post-injury, stroke, Parkinson's)🥋 Combat sports and performance training🧓 Fall prevention and balance building in older adults🧘 Mindfulness, stress resilience, and cognitive focusThe device is already in use in Rock Steady Boxing programs for Parkinson's and has been evaluated in university neuromuscular labs, where its unpredictable 3D motion offers a more dynamic experience than digital smartboards costing thousands.🎙️ As Featured on Wellness: RebrandedThe Jukestir story was recently highlighted on the Wellness: Rebranded podcast, where Brad Evans shares how a garage-built prototype evolved into a professional research-backed training tool for athletes, rehab specialists, and everyday people of all ages.🎧 Listen here:Rewiring Your Body (and Brain) with Jukestir – Wellness: Rebranded Podcast

Brad Evans

Health and Fitness Technologies, LLC

+1 435-248-2988

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.