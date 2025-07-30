Maha Govt Inks Two Mous For Quality And Experiential Education

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) With the aim of providing quality and experiential education to the students in Maharashtra, the state School Education Department on Wednesday signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was accompanied by the School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister of State for School Education Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal among others.

CM Fadnavis said: "The MoUs are an important step towards creating interest in education among students and training them well. In collaboration with Sri Sri Rural Development Trust, a modern ,experience-based education system will be developed in 150 schools in the state. Through Khan Academy, a quality study programme in Marathi and English languages will be prepared in the name of scientist Dr Jayant Narlikar.”

He expressed his belief that this will help in producing quality students and will also inspire other schools.

CM Fadnavis mentioned:“Sri Sri Rural Development Trust has already done excellent work with the Maharashtra government in areas like water management and agriculture. Now their participation in the education sector will also set a new example.”

As per the MoU, Sri Sri Rural Development Trust, which operates under the Art of Living, and the School Education Department, will implement modern and experiential education in 150 schools initially. A pre-inspection of the schools and a school development plan will be prepared.

As per the concept of ' School Complex ' mentioned in the National Education Policy, this will include Model Schools ,PM Shri and CM Shri Schools. As the Sri Sri Rural Development Trust is working in education, rural and skill development, it will focus on infrastructure in schools, capacity development of teachers and students and active participation of the community, said the government release.

Further, as per the MoU with Khan Academy, Dr Jayant Narlikar Mathematics and Science Study Enrichment Programme will be implemented.

Its objective is to enhance the understanding of mathematics and science subjects of students from 1st to 10th.

This study programme will be available in Marathi and English languages. Khan Academy, an internationally renowned organisation, provides students with the opportunity to learn at their own pace and has developed more than 10,000 educational videos.

The MoU will be applicable for a period of 3 years. The initiative will be implemented by the State Institute of Educational Research and Training ( SCERT), said the government release.