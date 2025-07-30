Inventhelp Inventor Develops Custom Grip For A Golf Club (CSK-734)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would allow a golfer to customize the grips of golf clubs in a convenient and cost-effective manner," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SKINZ. My design offers an eye-catching appearance and a secure grip."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and affordable means of customizing golf clubs. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to conventional golf club grips. As a result, it offers a decorative appearance, and it could enhance a golfer's grip. The invention features a distinct and eye-catching design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CSK-734, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

