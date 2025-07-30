Timothy Andrés Pabon Wins Audiofile Earphones Award For Cultural History Audiobook

FREDERICK, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning voice actor and director Timothy Andrés Pabon has been honored with a 2025 AudioFile Earphones Award for his narration of " The Last Great Dream: How Bohemians Became Hippies and Created the Sixties" by Dennis McNally, published by Hachette Audio. The recognition highlights Pabon's ability to bring historical depth and vocal nuance to this sweeping account of America's mid-century countercultural movement.

"Receiving this award is incredibly humbling," said Pabon. "This project meant a great deal to me because it was not just about recounting history-it was about embodying a cultural moment. I wanted listeners to hear the heartbeat of a generation through my performance."

The audiobook explores the cultural and political rise of the Grateful Dead in the context of the 1950s and 1960s American counterculture. AudioFile Magazine praised Pabon's performance for elevating McNally's dense research into a vivid narrative experience: "Pabon deftly manages long lists of names, deep scholarship, and stories of bohemian life... Sounding at times like a newscaster, at other times like a fan, and occasionally like a participant, Pabon ensures that the great cultural and political counterculture of the mid-20th century is even more fascinating."

"To prepare, I immersed myself in period broadcasts, poetry readings, and oral histories to capture the voices and energy of the era," Pabon added. "The performance was built on understanding not just what people said-but how they said it, and why it mattered."

About Timothy Andrés Pabon

Timothy Andrés Pabon is a Frederick, Maryland–based voice actor, director, and performance coach with more than 500 audiobook narrations to his name. Known for his versatility, preparation, and vocal authenticity, he collaborates with major publishers and serves as a mentor to aspiring narrators and authors through personalized coaching and group workshops. For more information, visit .

